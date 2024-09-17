Letter to the Editor

What We are not Hearing about Revere High School

Dear Editor,

We are three weeks into our new school year and Revere High School has been the top story on the local news on several occasions. However, the notoriety is not one that many would like to see associated with the amazing students, teachers, and staff of RHS.

Social media has turned into a weapon that incites violence, spreads false information, and overshadows and diminishes the hard work of our teachers, staff, and students. That is not to say that the violence and fighting at Revere High School is not overwhelming and troubling because it certainly is. I am an RPS parent and aunt, 26 year educator and coach at the high school and middle school levels. I grew up in Revere and attended Revere High School. There were fights in the 1980s. However, the level of fighting and violence at RHS seems to be quite different and more disturbing today.

If I ask my daughter (currently a junior at Revere High School) about the reported incidents, she will tell me that fighting happens often, and she is aware of what to do to avoid being in the middle of a confrontation. She is more disappointed that these incidents cast a black cloud over Revere High and all of the great things happening there. In her words, “It just keeps making the rest of us look bad”.What

There are close to 2,300 students at Revere High School. The majority of those students are not those being portrayed on the news engaging in violence against their classmates and teachers.

So what are those students engaged in? Here are some questions that should be considered.

How many students are enrolled in AP and honors classes and excelling? How many are being taught by educators earning awards and distinctions for teaching?

How many students are varsity athletes in multiple sports excelling and breaking school records, winning league titles, having undefeated seasons, being named as league allstars, participating in state and national tournaments and events, and being coached by Coaches of the Year?

How many students are enrolled and making a difference in programs and proudly representing Revere at the Harvard Model Congress, JROTC, within the Fine Arts program, Student Senate, Model UN, Speech and Debate, Feminist Empowerment Movement etc.?

How many students are attending two and four year colleges on scholarships? How many are proudly serving in the military? How many are successfully entering the workforce upon graduation from RHS?

We currently have amazing School Resource Officers. Officers Singer, Internicola, Brenes and K9 Charlie do a wonderful job with our students and school community.

The addition of K9 Charlie has been so good for our community. Charlie is an amazing source of comfort for not only students but staff as well. On a recent Friday night, Officer Singer walked my daughter and her friends to our meeting spot after the football game to ensure their safety. This shows that Officer Singer is invested in our students and our community and the kids feel safe with him and not intimidated by his position as a police officer. As a third-grade teacher, I tell my students to look for police officers when they need help because they are our “helpers’. Nothing makes them happier than seeing Officer Brenes and K9 Charlie at school. It was very encouraging to hear that a fourth SRO has been added and will be housed at RHS.

My daughter has had great educational and athletic experiences the last two years. There are not enough accolades for the teachers, coaches, counselors, and staff who have been part of her high school journey. I look forward to her next two years and the continued achievements, experiences and opportunities awaiting her.

The violence and incidents that occur at RHS needs to be addressed immediately. However, it should not overshadow the positives happening there. The violence and incidents have left a black eye on a school that is full of overwhelming achievements and the promise of great potential of the students who go to school everyday wanting to learn and succeed.

Melissa Moore-Randall