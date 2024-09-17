How Can a State Police Trainee Die in a Boxing Ring?

The death last week of 25 year-old Mass. State Police (MSP) Trainee Enrique Delgado-Garcia in a boxing ring during a “training exercise” is, in a word, unfathomable.

Mr. Delgado-Garcia was less than one month away from graduating and achieving his dream of serving as a Mass. State Trooper.

But Mr. Delgado-Garcia’s life was brutally cut short when he literally was beaten to death while training at the State Police Academy. MSP officials, as usual, are remaining tight-lipped about exactly what happened — which in itself speaks volumes about the culpability of whoever was in charge of this “training” exercise.

We hope that a complete and thorough investigation will be conducted that not only will hold those responsible fully accountable, but that also will ensure that this sort of brutal and senseless sort of “training” never will be used in the future at our State Police Academy.