News It was a Reunion Weekend for Revere High by Journal Staff • September 12, 2024 • 0 Comments Marianne Salza PhotoMary Buonfiglio, Freida and Lenny DeMaino, Judy Rizzo Correggio, Diane Ludemann Piper,Eleanor Shea Sarcia, Tony and Rose DeLuca, and Dr. Michele Forlizzi pictured during theRevere High School Class of 1969’s 55th Reunion. Shown above, enjoying their 50th reunionat Springhill Suites, are Mark Martelli, RichTerminiello, and Joe Festa. Shown above, celebrating fifty years as graduates and friends, Karen Alba Madden and Lucille Ferragamo. Shown with the RHS Class of ‘74 cake.