News School Dress Code Clothing Exchange and Backpack Donation for Revere Students by Journal Staff • September 4, 2024 • 0 Comments Through a partnership with the City of Revere, El Concillo Latino de Massachusetts, Inc., Amazon, and the Revere Arabic Community, RPS was able to distribute donated school uniforms and hundreds of backpacks last Thursday to students as the new school year gets underway. As shown, RPS administrators, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Lourenço Garcia and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Danielle Mokaba-Bernardo, joined School Committee members John Kingston and Anthony Caggiano to help representatives from the City of Revere, El Concillo Latino de Massachusetts, Inc., Amazon, and the Revere Arabic Community distribute the uniforms and backpacks.