Revere High Football Team Hosts Whittier in Opener

By Cary Shuman

The Revere High football team will kick off its 2024 season Friday (6 p.m.) on what will be a special night for the program. At halftime, the undefeated 1964 RHS team will be honored (see related story).

Revere High head coach Lou Cicatelli expects a large crowd to be on hand as his team hosts Whittier Tech at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

“It’s going to be a good, hard-fought game,” said Cicatelli, who is beginning his 23rd season as the leader of the Patriots. “It’s opening night, we’re honoring a great team at halftime – I’m sure there’ll be plenty of people in attendance.”

The starting lineup

Senior quarterback and captain Danny Hou will lead the Patriots’ offense. The starting running backs are Geo Woodard and Yousef Benhamou while freshmen Reda Atoui and Jose Martinez will also see action in the backfield.

Joel Vasquez will anchor the offensive line at center. Also starting up front are tight end Bryan Fuentes, right tackle Adam Metawea, right guard Walter Franklin, left guard Gabe Da Paixao, and left tackle Silvio Neto.

Vasquez, Da Paixao, Metwaea, and Neto will also start on the defensive line alongside Caesar Herrera. The linebackers are Benhamou, Woodard, Ayoub Gliel, Mario Ramirez, and Darian Martinez.

The starting defensive backs are Sergio Peguero and first-year player Joey Angiulo. Gabe Paretsis will also see action at defensive back. In addition to his role on defense, Peguero is the backup quarterback.

Approaching a major milestone

Head coach Lou Cicatelli enters the season with 97 career coaching victories. Cicatelli is universally respected among his colleagues in the coaching profession. He has sent numerous players on to play college football.

Cicatelli’s 2019 team, led by All-Scholastic running back Joey Llanos, won the Northeastern Conference title and posted the most wins (10-1) in school history.

“It was a great run, one I’ll never forget,” said Cicatelli.