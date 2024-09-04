Human Case of WNV confirmed in Revere

DPH to continue weekly mosquito spraying protocols, education to residents and vulnerable populations

Special to the Journal

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MDPH) announced today one confirmed human case of West Nile virus (WNV) in Revere, and one suspected case. This raises the risk level from moderate to high in Revere and surrounding communities, including Arlington, Belmont, Chelsea, Malden, Medford, Melrose, Revere, Saugus and Winthrop.

West Nile Virus tends to be transmitted to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito. Although serious illness caused by WNV is uncommon, there have been 131 cases of WNV in Massachusetts between 2014 and 2023. There were six human cases of WNV in 2023, eight human cases in 2022, and eleven human cases of WNV in 2021.

WNV is most commonly transmitted to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito. The mosquitoes that carry this virus are common throughout the state and are found in urban as well as more rural areas. While WNV can infect people of all ages, people over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe infection.

By taking a few, common sense precautions, people can help to protect themselves and their loved ones:

Avoid Mosquito Bites

• Apply Insect Repellent when Outdoors. Use a repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient, such as DEET (N,N-diethyl-m-toluamide), permethrin, picaridin (KBR 3023), or oil of lemon eucalyptus (p-menthane-3,8-diol (PMD) or IR3535) according to the instructions on the product label. DEET products should not be used on infants under two months of age and should be used in concentrations of 30 percent or less on older children. Oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on children under three years of age.

• Be Aware of Peak Mosquito Hours. The hours from dusk to dawn are peak biting times for many mosquitoes. Consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during evening or early morning in areas of high risk.

• Clothing Can Help Reduce Mosquito Bites. Wearing long sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors will help keep mosquitoes away from your skin.

Mosquito-Proof Your Home

• Drain Standing Water. Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water. Limit the number of places around your home for mosquitoes to breed by draining or discarding items that hold water. Check rain gutters and drains. Empty unused flowerpots and wading pools and change the water in birdbaths frequently.

• Install or Repair Screens. Keep mosquitoes outside by having tightly fitting screens on all windows and doors.

Protect Your Animals

• Animal owners should reduce potential mosquito breeding sites on their property by eliminating standing water from containers such as buckets, tires, and wading pools – especially after heavy rains. Water troughs provide excellent mosquito breeding habitats and should be flushed out at least once a week during the summer months to reduce mosquitoes near paddock areas. Horse owners should keep horses in indoor stalls at night to reduce their risk of exposure to mosquitoes. Owners should also speak with their veterinarian about mosquito repellents approved for use in animals and vaccinations to prevent West Nile virus (WNV) and EEE. If an animal is suspected of having WNV or EEE, owners are required to report to the Department of Agricultural Resources, Division of Animal Health by calling 617-626-1795, and to the Department of Public Health by calling 617-983-6800.

While the City of Revere Department of Public Health continues to work closely with the MDPH and other agencies, local protocols are still in place, including weekly mosquito spraying. Lauren Buck, Chief of Department of Public Health, commented, “In addition to regular protocols, it’s important that we continue to educate our residents, especially our vulnerable populations, on safe practices to avoid infection. Members of the Department of Public Health have been conducting ongoing outreach and will continue to do so until mosquito season has ended.”

Information about WNV and reports of current and historical WNV virus activity in Massachusetts can be found on the MDPH website at www.mass.gov/dph/mosquito.