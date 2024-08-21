Disabilities Commission Holds Regular Meeting

By Journal Staff

The Revere Commission on Disabilities (COD) held its regular monthly meeting last Tuesday, August 13, via Zoom. On hand for the session were chair Ralph DeCicco, vice-chair Pauline Perno, Annemarie Fiore, Ellie Vargas, Mario Grimanis, and Jason Barone.

Fiore and Perno presented brief updates about their efforts to secure potential future monthly guest speakers, but nothing definite has been confirmed.

DeCicco spoke about the new chairlift that now is operational at the Garfield School pool. DeCicco also said that new signage is awaiting to be delivered for placement at City Hall.

DeCicco spoke briefly about the plans for the All-Abilities Day at Revere Beach that was held this past Saturday (August 17) for which the commission received a grant from Save the Harbor/Save the Bay and received assistance from DCR, Triangle Inc., and the Revere Parks and Rec. Dept.

DeCicco presented an update regarding the recent CODA (Commissions on Disabilities Alliance) meetings with representatives of CODs from surrounding communities. Among the highlights he noted were:

— The Disability Policy Consortium (DPC) announced that they have started their search for a new Executive Director;

— There were discussions on various bills that DPC was hoping to help get pushed through the legislature that have an impact on people with disabilities before the legislative session ended;

— COD members discussed ideas on how cities and towns can come up with, and create, an action plan if a resident who uses an electric wheelchair breaks down outside in their community and needs assistance;

— Discussion was had regarding web accessibility and new WCAG regulations. Various cities and towns were looking for ideas and suggestions, along with others sharing information on what they are working on and looking to do;

— There was a discussion regarding personal care assistants (PCAs) in regards to public housing issues. A member from a COD was looking for suggestions on where to get answers certain issues. She mentioned that her community’s housing authority has now included language regarding PCAs who are staying in the residence and included on the lease and who need to be paid. She said that this can cause issues for a family member who is a PCA; and

— COD members from various cities and towns had a discussion about on-boarding processes for new COD members. DeCicco said they are looking for guidance and asking whether other communities have a documented process.

Julie Brown provided an update via email regarding the Special Education Parents Advisory Council (SEPAC), of which Brown is the president. She noted that SEPAC is not meeting again until the school year begins. SEPAC always is looking for any and all interested parties to join either as board members or volunteers or overall support. Anyone interested in getting more involved in SEPAC Revere can send an email at [email protected] or call Julie Brown at 617-817-2653.

The meeting concluded with Perno reading the usual monthly notice:

“The Commission on Disabilities office number is 781-286-8267. Residents can also call Revere 311 directly and speak to their staff Monday through Friday. They will answer most questions, but if they are unable to or if you want to speak to our department directly, ask to be transferred to the Disability office. Please leave a detailed message and someone will get back to you as soon as possible.

“As always, please tell us if you want something discussed or added to our monthly meeting agenda. You can let us know if you would like to speak on any issue or concern. The Commission is here to help and assist all the disabled residents and families of Revere.”

The commission’s next meeting is set for Tuesday, September 10, at 6:00 PM via Zoom.