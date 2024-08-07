Phil Castinetti’s Sportsworld will welcome television legend Jerry Mathers to Saugus

By Cary Shuman

Jerry Mathers, one of television’s most beloved childhood stars of all time, will be appearing at Phil Castinetti’s Sportsworld store in Saugus on Sunday, Aug. 25.

Mathers is known internationally for his role as Theodore “Beaver” Cleaver on the hit television series “Leave It To Beaver” that aired in 234 episodes from 1957 to 1963. Beaver and his older brother Wally (Tony Dow) played the sons of Ward Cleaver (Hugh Beaumont) and June Cleaver (Barbara Billingsley).

A 1974 graduate of Revere High School, Phil Castinetti has owned Sportsworld for 38 years. He is widely regarded as one of the foremost sports memorabilia experts in the United States.

Castinetti said the response to the upcoming appearance by Mathers, 76, has been “phenomenal.”

“I’ve been doing events like this for a long time, and we’re getting more responses for Jerry than any athlete ever – it’s been wild,” said Castinetti. “I used to watch the show when I was a kid, and I always loved it. Jerry Mathers is a legend.”

Castinetti said individual autographs and photos with Mathers will cost $35.

“We welcome everyone to show up with their own items to be autographed and we will also have pictures of Jerry at the store,” said Castinetti. “I’ve talked to Jerry on the phone, and he’s excited about meeting his many fans in Saugus.” There are other notable child stars like Jay North (Dennis The Menace), Butch Patrick (Eddie Munster of The Munsters) and Ron Howard (Opie in the Andy Griffith Show) from that golden era of television, but Jerry Mathers, forever the “Beaver” – reigns at the top of the all-time list.