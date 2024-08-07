Obituaries 08-07-2024

Margaret “Margie” Gennari

The family of Margaret I. “Margie” (Zirpolo) Gennari of Revere is saddened to announce her unexpected passing on August 3rd, just days after joyfully celebrating her 97th birthday surrounded by her family.

Margie was born and raised in East Boston where she attended local schools and was a graduate of East Boston High School. It was during her time as a model in the window of Raymond’s of Boston where she met her future husband of 54 years, Guido. They wed in 1949 and moved to Revere to begin their family and life together.

Margie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, mother-in-law, sister, aunt, and friend. Her door was always open with a seat at her table where you never left hungry and were fully entertained by her antics and opinions, which she rarely held back.

The light in her life were her children, Jimmy, Vinnie and Valerie who she doted over their entire lives. This pride extended to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren having their accomplishments and pictures on full display all over her home. She showered everyone with love and never missed a birthday or holiday. Margie fostered strength and independence in her family through example, living independently and being a force to be reckoned with. She was always prepared with her sunglasses and pocketbook to take on the world in her Ford Taurus, whether it was a trip to the grocery store or running out to get a last-minute lottery ticket.

Her selflessness and love have been instilled in all those around her, especially her daughter, Valerie and grandson, Jimmy who took care of her and ensured her every request was granted. Margie was a one-of-a-kind person who left an impression on all those she had met.

She was the beloved wife of the late Guido Gennari, devoted mother of Valerie A. Pennington and her husband, Mark of Wakefield and the late James V. Gennari and his surviving wife, Ann Marie of Lynn and the late Vincent G. Gennari; cherished grandmother of James V. Gennari Jr. and his wife, Kristen of Westwood, Janel Kennedy of Lynn and her late husband, Christopher Kennedy, Dean Pennington and his wife, Gina of Hudson, NH, Carla Zaccardo and her husband, Daniel of Leominster, Melissa Gennari and Colleen Gennari, both of Fairfield, CT, and Vincent G. Gennari Jr.; adored and loved great grandmother of Francesa, Bianca, Miles, Valentina, Charlotte, Dominic and Anthony; dear sister of Anthony “Junior” Zirpolo, Marion Zirpolo, Richard Zirpolo, Frank Zirpolo and the late Louis J. Zirpolo, Peter Zirpolo, Grace Celeste, John Zirpolo, Anna Dorato and Joseph Zirpolo; precious friend of Arlene Gennari and “the Nuns” Judith and Maggie. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Friday, August 9th from 9 to 11:30 a.m., in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 12 noon followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals

Ralph C. Ferragamo

With his entrepreneurial experience and pioneer spirit, he was at the forefront of technology

Funeral Services were conducted in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals on Sunday, August 4 for Ralph C. Ferragamo of Center Barnstead, NH, formerly of Marblehead and Revere, who passed away on July 31st at 83 years of age. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Born and raised in Revere, Ralph was the son of Christopher and Agnes (Dello Iancona) Ferragamo. He attended Revere schools and was a graduate of Revere High School. Following high school, he attended Suffolk University.

Ralph went to Suffolk as a young husband and father, who at a young age knew that no matter how hard, a college education, as well as contributing to the college experience was worth the effort.

While working to support a small family, he also managed to carry a full class schedule as well as participate in college athletics. In 1964, he was a star outfielder. Most notable was his game winning catch that upset Boston College and denied the Eagles the opportunity to advance to the College World Series. Ralph always lit up when given the opportunity to remember his days at Suffolk and with Suffolk Baseball.

After graduating from Suffolk, Ralph moved to Long Island and spent several years teaching and coaching which he fondly recalls as the best years of his career. He went on to pursue other interests in business, while remaining in the academic industry with the University of Microfilms at Xerox.

In the 1970’s, he was on the cutting edge of the microfiche industry. In the 1980’s Ralph went out on his own creating databases for college and university research with business reports directly from brokerage houses on Wall Street, which before that were only available on paper and not maintained for historical purposes. This historical information is available because of Ralph’s early accomplishments with his company JA Microforms.

After the sale of JA, Ralph started his second company, SoftLine Information. With his entrepreneurial experience and pioneer spirit he was once again at the forefront of technology. He created three additional databases for collegiate research, Ethnic News Watch, GenderWatch and AlthHealthWatch. All three databases started on CD and as the technology evolved were among the first databases on the internet, then in its infancy. All three contained newspapers and periodicals that were not in the mainstream, opening up young minds to a world of information that was previously not easily accessible. All three of the databases exist today because of Ralph’s work.

After retiring, Ralph went back to his passion, teaching young entrepreneurs at Salem State College and coaching young baseball players in his local community.

Ralph was very involved in youth sports and coached football and baseball teams in Revere with longtime friend John Lanza. As an adult, he also continued to play baseball in Cooperstown with his longtime friends, some of whom he knew since childhood.

Ralph loved being on the water and enjoyed boating throughout the years. He and his dear companion, Ninette, enjoyed spending time together and taking weekend excursions and vacations throughout New England.?

He was the devoted father of Esther M. O’Malley and her husband, Tim of Monroe, New York, Christopher Ferragamo of Wakefield, Dana Ferragamo Lee and her husband. Richard Lee of Ridgefield, Connecticut and Amanda Ferragamo of Florida; cherished grandfather of Jackie Murphy and her husband, Kenny, Kelly O’Malley, Ryan O’Malley, Teegan Lee, Mason and Barron Parr and adored great grandfather of Maeve Murphy; beloved companion and partner of Ninette Murr of Swampscott; dear brother of Ed Ferragamo, Carole Kelley Sinclaire and her husband, Sonny, Ginger Burke and her late husband, Thomas and Dolly De Santis and her late husband, Louie De Santis. He is also lovingly survived by several nieces and nephews.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Irene DeVincent

Her love for family was always most important and she will be cherished forever

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a visitation today, Wednesday, August 7 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Irene (Cullen) DeVincent, who died peacefully at the Kaplan Family Hospice following a brief illness. She was 95 years old. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 11 a.m., followed by interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Irene was born in Boston on April 2nd,1929 to her late parents, Peter Cullen and Victoria (Koslowski) Cullen and raised in Somerville along with her brother and sister. She was a graduate of Somerville High School, Class of 1947. On October 31st,1956, Irene married her husband, Robert DeVincent and settled in Revere’s Beachmont section. They had three children and Irene happily raised her family.

She was a very present mother in her children’s lives and enjoyed being surrounded by her grandchildren and later her great grandchildren. Irene and her husband were snowbirds, and wintered in Florida before making Hallandale, Florida their home. She would enjoy her visits up north in off months, but her heart was in Florida. She was an avid Bingo player and enjoyed trips to the casinos. Her love for her family was always most important and she will be cherished forever.

The beloved wife of 59 years of the late Robert DeVincent, Sr., she was the loving mother of Robert “Bobby” DeVincent Jr. and his wife, Judy of Saugus, Kenneth “Kenny” DeVincent and his wife, Jodie of Revere and Pamela DeVincent of North Carolina; the cherished grandmother of Steven DeVincent Sr. and his wife, Erica of Saugus, Justin DeVincent and his wife, Kellie of Wakefield and Victoria DeVincent of Everett, the treasured great grandmother of Steven DeVincent, Jr., Layla DeVincent and Lorenzo DeVincent and the dear sister of the late Henry Cullen and Helen Giuffre. She is also lovingly survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, Revere.

Joan Carvel Mason Balboni

Retiree of N.E. Telephone, Yellow Pages and Verizon

Joan Carvel Mason Balboni, 93 years old, a longtime resident of Revere, passed away at Massachusetts General Hospital on July 6, 2024 after a severe fall.

She was born in Lynn and lived with her parents, Anna and Harold Mason in Peabody. She graduated from Peabody High School then started working for the Telephone Company. She was married to Thomas Anthony Balboni Jr., who preceded her in death, for 68 years. The last 17 months, she lived with her daughter, Maryann and her family in Andover. She recently resided At Epoch-Bridges in Andover for a short time prior to her death. She retired after thirty-years working for New England Telephone Company, Yellow Pages and Verizon.

In her spare time, she enjoyed painting, gardening and going to the beach. She spent much time with her children and grandchildren over the years.

Her brother, David Mason from Rocky Point NC, preceded her in death; her sister, Sally Guy lives in North Carolina. She leaves her three daughters: Maryann and her husband, Atty Robert Daidone of Andover, Lisa Meriano of Cocoa, Florida and Charlotte Joan Ferrara and her husband, John of Lynnfield; several grandchildren and great grandchildren: Michael, Justine, Jessica, Justin, Jonathan, Christina, Thomas, Jillian, Tyler, Zachary, Dillon, Chloe M and Chloe K; her nieces ; Tina, Ann and her nephew, John.

Donations may be made to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Mildred “Marie” (Ferrari) Rauseo

She was a friendly, generous woman who loved her family, loved people and loved to cook

Mildred “Marie” (Ferrari) Rauseo of Revere died in Morrisville, Vermont on August 3, 2024.

She was born in Revere in 1925 and was the faithful wife for 62 years of the late Dominic Rauseo, the beloved mother of Kenneth Rauseo and his wife, Evelyn of Peabody and Phyllis Lepito of Stowe, Vermont and her beloved dog, Bella and the devoted daughter of Anna (Vesce) and Alfonso Ferrari. She was a loving Nonnie to Matthew Rauseo and his wife, Clare of Scotch Plains, NJ and Melissa Robinson and her wife, Erika of Dover, NH. Marie was also the great-grandmother of four cherished great grandchildren: Dominic and Rosemarie Rauseo and Caleb and Spencer Robinson. She was predeceased by her husband, Dominic, her parents and her three dear brothers: Albert Ferrari, Alfonso Ferrari, Jr. and Ambrose Ferrari. She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Barbara and Janie and many affectionate nieces and nephews.

Marie was a friendly, generous woman who loved her family, loved people and loved to cook. She was a top-notch Italian cook and her famous meatballs were unparalleled. Marie was never happier than when she was feeding those she loved or those she had just met. She adored her large, extended family and made many happy memories with her husband, children, parents, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews at Gibson Beach, NH.

She traveled extensively with her husband, Dom. She was known to befriend people on the phone who dialed the wrong number. She and Dom had many loyal friends with whom they shared life and card games and Marie loved to spend time catching up with her friends at the hairdresser’s. During the last four years of her life, Marie lived at The Manor nursing home in Morrisville, Vermont, where she received loving care from the committed and attentive staff.

Above all, she was a person that family and friends could count on to help celebrate the good times (she loved to plan a party!) or be there to offer love and support during the tough times.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St, Revere (everyone to meet directly at church) on Friday, August 9, 2024 at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery.

In honor of Mildred Rauseo donation can be made to the Blessed Sacrament Church, PO Box 27, Stowe, VT 05672.