ZBA Approves Variances for Addition to Whitin Ave. Home

Special to the Journal

The Revere Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) held its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday, May 22, in the City Councillor Joseph A. DelGrosso City Council Chamber. On hand for the brief (13 minutes) session were chair Michael Tucker and fellow members Aklog Limeneh, James O’Brien, John Lopes, Arthur Pelton, and alternate member Peggy Pratt. There were three applications on the evening’s agenda, but two were continued. The first was an application by Rocco Andreotti and Isaac Reyes of Everett, requesting a variance of Revere Revised Ordinances (RRO) Section 17.28.020 (parking requirements) to enable them to convert an existing single-family dwelling into a two-family dwelling at 64 Beach Road. This matter had been continued from a previous meeting and was continued again to Tuesday, June 18. The other was a request from Zepaj Development, LLC, of Middleton, requesting a variance of Section 17.28.020 (minimum parking requirements for apartment use within the NB District) to enable the construction of a 25-unit apartment building at 344 Salem Street. Atty. Nancy O’Neill requested a continuance because of a problem with the required legal advertisement and the matter was continued to the ZBA’s next meeting on Tuesday, June 18. The lone item that moved forward was an application from Al T. Esteves, of 79 Devon St., Boston, requesting the following variances to enable the construction of a 12.5’ x 24.5’ addition at the northeast side of the existing single-family home at 25 Whitin Avenue (which is located at the Point of Pines): 1. RRO Section 17.24.010 (footnote ‘a’) with respect to minimum side yard setback requirement of 10 feet: 2. RRO Section 17.28.030 with respect to the minimum parking space dimensional requirement of 9’ x 18’; 3. RRO Section 17.24.070 with respect to the requirement that no parking be allowed within the front yard directly in front of the structure unless there is a garage under. Mr. Estevez, the architect for the project, presented the application on behalf of the homeowner. He said that the homeowner has spoken to the neighbors and none of them have a problem with the project. Ward 5 City Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya said that the homeowner “has done his due diligence and has spoken to the neighbors” and she supported the request. Mr. Lopes questioned the lack of parking, but Guarino-Sawaya noted that the neighbors were aware that there will be space for only one car and that any other cars will have to park on the street. The board approved the application with the proviso that the plan be updated to reflect adequate parking for only one vehicle and that the project must receive approval from the Site Plan Review Board.