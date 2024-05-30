Dr. Janis Cotter and PJ Cotter Retire After Over 50 Years in Revere

Special to the Journal

Representative Giannino and her grandmother Joann, both long time patients of Dr. Cotter, presented citations to her and her brother PJ in recognition of their retirement and service to the city of Revere. Parkway Optical has been a staple in the community for over 67 years.

“I will truly miss my visits to Dr. Cotter’s office. Since I was a young girl, her and PJ have been an integral part of my life and so many in our community,” said Rep. Jessica Giannino (D-Revere). “They treated their patients and customers like family and for that, I will be forever thankful. I wish Dr. Cotter and PJ all the best in their retirement. I hope that they can enjoy these years to come together with their family and friends, taking well deserved time to enjoy what they love. Parkway Optical will leave a vacancy on Broadway that cannot be filled.” “Parkway Optical has been a part of the fabric of Revere for nearly seventy years. It is truly a loss to Revere to lose this family run business but certainly a well-deserved retirement for Dr. Cotter and her brother, PJ. I joined their customers and all residents of Revere in wishing them both good health in the future,” said Rep. Jeffrey Rosario Turco (D. Winthrop). Parkway Optical was founded in 1957 by Philip Cotter, Janis and PJ’s father. PJ joined the family business part-time in high school in 1973 and later became a certified optician in February 1980. Janis, too, worked there part-time in high school and college. She earned her doctorate in optometry from the New England School of Optometry in 1985 and has worked there as the optometrist ever since. The business name was officially changed to Parkway Optical and Eye Care in 1985. Many other Cotter family members have worked for this small business in various capacities, including their late mother and aunt, who handled the bookkeeping for many years. Janis and PJ’s sister, Trisha and late siblings Susan and Karen also worked in the family business over the years in addition to many nieces and currently, PJ’s son-in-law, Dan. This small, family run business in our community will be deeply missed.