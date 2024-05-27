New Leadership in Place for Several City Departments

By Adam Swift

The city council unanimously approved three major appointments to head departments as recommended by Mayor Patrick Keefe on Monday night.

Former Councilor-at-Large Steve Morabito is the city’s new Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Morabito served as a councilor for a decade, and stepped down from his at-large seat last year to run for mayor.

“As an experienced City Councillor, human rights advocate, and member of the LGBTQIA+ community, I am positive that Mr. Morabito has the knowledge and skillset to assist resident in the City of Revere,” stated Keefe in a letter to the Human Rights Commission.

As the director of the DEI, Morabito will also lead the Human Rights Commission.

Morabito said both his personal and professional experience has equipped him with the tools he needs to lead the Human Rights Commission.

“This is an excellent appointment … he brings a lot to this position and he brings a lot to this city, which he did as a city councilor, and I’m very excited about Steven being a part of the Human Rights Commission,” said Ward 4 Councillor Paul Argenzio.

Another familiar face in the city, Christopher Ciaramelli, was appointed to a four-year term as the public works superintendent with that term beginning on June 6.

Ciaramelli has most recently served as the assistant superintendent of the public works water and sewer division.

“I’ve known Chris since he started down at the DPW, and immediately, he turned out to be an excellent employee,” said Argenzio, who previously led the public works department. “He brings a lot to the job, and I’ve always had positive experiences with him. I’m glad that he is following in my footsteps, and I can’t think of a better replacement.”

Isaac McDaniel will serve as the city’s new Director of Veteran Services, a position previously held by current Councillor-at-Large Marc Silvestri.

“I only recently met you, and I was impressed meeting you, but I am even more impressed by your resume,” Councillor-at-Large Anthony Zambuto told McDaniel at Monday night’s appointments subcommittee meeting. “If you live up to half of what your resume tells me, you are going to be terrific for the city.”

Argenzio said he was also impressed when he met McDaniel, and believes he will be a great asset to the city’s veterans.

“As a member of the Army service for 18 years and counting, I am confident that Mr. McDaniel has the knowledge and skillset to assist the veterans of the city of Revere,” stated Keefe.

Keefe said he was excited and proud to highlight the accomplishments of the three new department heads and their willingness to serve the community.

“They all share our collective core values; compassion, honesty, respect, inclusion, and of course, accountability,” said Keefe. “I know that each will not just represent my administration, they will represent this honorable city council with every ounce of integrity in their being.”