In Major Milestone for New Revere High School, City Council Approves Bond Authorization

Special to the Journal

On May 20, in a monumental 9-2 vote, the Revere City Council approved a $493 million bond authorization for the new Revere High School, approximately $238 million of which is bolstered by MSBA Grant funding. The historic vote comes with a recent momentum shift for the new Revere High School project, the planning process of which has taken six years thus far.

The origins of the project date back to 2018, when the City of Revere formally expressed the need for a new high school. Since then, the project has made significant strides, including procurement, designer selection, location selection, and design. Now, the project has received the required funding to move forward. The City and School Building Committee anticipate that the school will have a useful life of at least 50 years.

“I am very proud of all of our elected officials for making this courageous decision,” said Mayor and School Building Committee Chairperson Patrick M. Keefe Jr.

The decision comes after months of financial review meetings hosted by Mayor Keefe and CFO Rich Viscay, “I worked closely with elected officials to make sure that all of the financials, as well as the building process, were clearly spelled out. It is important to me that each person made an informed decision.” Mayor Keefe added, “It says a lot that we all were able to share our input and work together for a common goal, with our students and faculty in mind.”

Mayor Keefe continued, “One of the greatest status symbols of a city is a strong, well-equipped public school system. This decision does not only benefit the future students and teachers of Revere, but future families and property owners who may choose to plant their roots in our community.”

Council President Anthony Cogliandro, a key proponent of the project, added, “History was made on Monday night, and I am honored to be a part of it. Anything good takes time. I have full faith we will all work together for the benefit of the children of our community.”