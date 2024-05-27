Council Votes to Rename Liberty Park in Honor of Lt. John Jones

By Adam Swift

Liberty Park in North Revere will soon be known as Lt. John Jones Memorial Park.

Monday night, the city council unanimously voted to rename the park in honor of Jones, a lifelong resident of North Revere who served in the Air Force and was one of the first Black police officers in the city of Somerville.

Ward 6 Councillor Chris Giannino said Jones was born and died in North Revere, living across the street from the park as he raised his family. Giannino said that in addition to his military and police service, Jones was deeply involved in youth sports and other activities in Revere, and that he and his family were and remain fixtures in the city.

Councillor-at-Large Marc Silvestri said he grew up with Jones’ sons, and that the family had a huge impact on him and others of his generation in Revere.

“He took so many others in like they were his own,” said Silvestri. “I couldn’t think of a better name for this park.”

Councillor Robert Haas, III said he grew up with and played travel basketball with Jones’ son J.J.

“His dad was a great man and he was a staple in North Revere and the city,” said Haas.

Haas noted that when his father was mayor in 2005, he dedicated a memorial to Jones shortly after Jones died.

J.J. Jones was present at Monday night’s council meeting and thanked the councilors for supporting naming the park in honor of his father.

“My father was born in the woods steps away from the park … during the massive blizzard of Jan. 26 of 1943,” said Jones. “He died just steps away from it as well in the family house that he built and raised his family in.”

In the Air Force, Jones said his father was a mid-air refueler who served in Vietnam.

“When he came back from there, he became one of the first Black police officers in Somerville, which was an amazing accomplishment back in the 60s and 70s, that was a big deal,” said Jones.

Jones served 32 years in the department reaching the rank of lieutenant.

“As for being a dad and what he meant to the city, he was a fixture at every single game or practice or city event,” said Jones. “There’s likely not a kid in the city who did not know of Mr. Jones, he was just there not only as a parent but also as a coach. Our family, the roots run wide and deep up in North Revere.”

Jones said that over the past century, there have been over 100 family members who have been born and raised in that neighborhood around the park. “To me, it wouldn’t make sense to name it after anyone else,” said Jones. “He was an amazing man and he deserves to be remembered