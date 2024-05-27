News Celebrating First Holy Communion by Journal Staff • May 27, 2024 • 0 Comments On May 4, The Blessed Mother of the Morning Star Parish celebrated two First CommunionMasses. Congratulations to all the boys and girls. Shown above, children who received Communion during the 11 a.m. Mass. In the back row, Cesare Commito, Jeremiah Turner, Kianna Alcuis, Doreen Milien, Fr. Stanley Rousseau, Matt Emile, Aryel Antonio. In the front row, Sabrina Licata, Chad Schuman, Alice Churchill, Christopher Raffaele, Isabella Pinabella, Eva Guilherme, Cori McCabe, Ashlyn Martel, Sabrina Addonizio Shown below, children who received Communion during the 1 p.m. Mass. In the back row,Robert Hamilton, Lennox Roach, Dylan Torre, Fr Stanley Rousseau, Sloane Scimemi, Liam Gallagher-Legere, Camilo Benitez In the front row, Adrianna Fiore, Anthony Perrella, Mason Sutton, John Sutton, Eliza Borges, Vincent Sanchez Luis Mazariegos