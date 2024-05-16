RHS Sports Roundup

RHS Girls’ Track on Track for GBL Title

The undefeated Revere High girls outdoor track and field team moved another step closer to a Greater Boston League (GBL) title last week with a 96-34 triumph over Chelsea. Coach Racquel MacDonald-Ciambelli and her crew were scheduled to take on GBL foe Malden yesterday (Tuesday). Revere on paper rates as the favorite in the match-up, given that Malden only narrowly defeated Chelsea two weeks ago.

“Everyone is really excited to take on Malden,” said MacDonald-Ciambelli.

Gemma Stamatopoulos was the top scorer for the Lady Patriots, tallying 16 points in total. Gemma took first in both the 400m hurdles with a new personal record (PR) time of 1:17.5 and the 800m with a clocking of 2:36.3.

Gemma also had two second-place finishes in the high jump and the long jump, both of which were won by teammate Liv Yuong. Liv leapt 4′-2″ to win the HJ and flew 15′-7″ to capture the LJ. She made it a trifecta on the day with a win in the 100m hurdles in a clocking of 18.2.

Senior captain Giselle Salvador took home two first-place ribbons in the 100m and 200m dash events with sprints of 13.9 and 30.4 respectively.

Other first-place efforts for the team came from Rania Hamdani in the 400m dash in a clocking of 68.6; Genevieve Zierten in the 1-mile with a time of 6:21.5; and senior captain Rocio Gonzalez in the 2-mile with a time of 14:43.7.

Junior Marwa Riad took home a second place in the 800 and a third in the LJ and was a part of the winning 4 x 100 relay.

“Marwa jumped into the 800 for the team for the first time and absolutely excelled in it, especially considering we decided only 10 minutes before the gun went off that she would run it,” said MacDonald-Ciambelli. “This really epitomizes the mentality of the team this year. They are all so willing to try new things and are excited at the thought of expanding their skills.”

Yara Belguendouz scored seven points on the day with second-places in the 100 hurdles and the javelin and a third in the triple jump.

Ashley Cabrera Rodriguez also tallied seven points with second-places in the 400 hurdles and the triple jump and a third in the 400 dash.

Revere girls who added three points to the winning effort with second-place finishes were: Mayaah Ndi in the 200; Jaliyah Manigo in the 400 dash; Olivia Rupp in the 1-mile; and Daniele Santana Baez in the 2-mile;

Contributing single points with their third place finishes were: Dayana Ortega in the 100 dash; Lesly Mendoza in the 200 dash; Emma Decrosta in the 1-mile; Afnane Amine in the 2-mile; and Francoise Kodjo in the shot-put.

Also this weekend, five Lady Patriots competed in the MSTCA Coaches Invitational in Braintree on Saturday. Gemma Stamatopoulos tied for 13th place in the HJ with a jump of 4′-8.”

“I’m super excited about Bella’s consistency at this height and I am confident that 4′-10″ is right around the corner for her,” enthused MacDonald-Ciambelli. “The height is there, we just need to fine-tune the arc.”

Ashley Cabrera Rodriguez placed 20th in the triple jump with a leap of 30′-08.25.” The 4 x 100 quartet of Giselle Salvador, Marwa Riad, Jaliyah Manigo, and Ashley Cabrera Rodriguez ran a season-best 54.95, which got them an 18th place.

RHS Boys Track Cruises Past Chelsea

The Revere High boys outdoor track and field team rolled to a 90-45 victory over Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Chelsea last Tuesday.

The Patriots swept the 100 dash, led by Oliver Escobar with a sprint of 11.7 and followed closely by teammates Allen Hou in 11.9 and Jeremy X in 12.0. In the 200 dash, Jeremy X outsprinted the field with a clocking of 24.0.

Revere went 1-3 in the 400 dash, with Amir Yamani taking first with a time of 53.9 and Marcos Carneiro in third in 58.7. Amir also took first in the 400 hurdles with a clocking of 1:03.1

Edwin Alarcon gave the Patriots a first place in the 800 in 2:11.4, handily beating his nearest Chelsea competitor by almost nine seconds.

In the 1-mile event, Saah Said took second in 5:30.5 and teammate Adam Ourouk was close behind in 5:30.9.

Youness Chahid scored five points with his first-place finish in the 2-mile in 10:56.6.

Isaiah DeCrosta sped to victory in his specialty, the 100 hurdles, in 17.0 and teammate Carlos Jimenez finished third in 20.5.

Kevin Purciful was the main man for Revere in the throwing events, scoring six points with a first in the discus with a spin of 122′-6″ and a third in the shot-put with a toss of 39′-7.25″.

Carlos Jimenez was the class of the field in the javelin with a throw of 117′-5″ and Erick Mayorga grabbed second with his throw of 106′-6″

In the high jump, Oliver Escobar took first place with a leap of 5′-4″ and Amir Yamani was second with his jump of 5′-0″.

Kepler Celamy outleapt the competition in the long jump with a flight of 18′-4.5″ with Jeremy X close behind at 18′-1.5″. Edwin Alarcon took the triple jump with a final landing of 32′-9.75″.

Two More Wins for RHS Softball; Qualify for Tourney

The Revere High softball team delivered a pair of big wins this past week, cruising past Greater Boston League rival Chelsea last Tuesday, 27-1 and blanking non-league opponent East Boston last Friday, 12-0. The triumphs assured the Lady Patriots, who stand at 11-4 on the season, of the .500 record that is needed to punch their ticket for a berth in the post-season state tournament.

Frankie Reed wielded a big bat for coach Megan O’Donnell’s squad in both contests. Frankie drove in four runs on three hits in the Eastie tilt and accounted for six RBI on three hits vs. Chelsea, including a three-run homer.

In the East Boston triumph, the Lady Patriots exploded for six runs in the second inning against the Lady Jets, with the key hits coming on a two-RBI double by Riley Straccia and RBI hits by Gianna Chiodi, Lea Doucette, and Reed, with Anna Doucette delivering a run on a ground-out.

Danni Hope Randall spun a no-hitter through the five innings she worked (the contest ended after five frames because of the mercy rule), walking only one and striking out five Lady Jet batters. The Lady Patriots displayed their usual aggressive base running, with Luiza Santos and both Lea and Anna Doucette stealing bases.

In the Chelsea triumph, Randall went all five innings, allowing just one hit and fanning 10 Lady Red Devils.

In addition to Reed’s big day at the plate, Anna Doucette and Randall both slugged homers to highlight the 19-hit attack by Revere. The Lady Patriots drew 17 walks and swiped 19 bases, with the Doucette sisters, Straccia, Dakota Lanes, and Lindsay Pineda accounting for a bevy of the stolen bases on the day.

This past Monday, Revere came up short in a 16-9 loss to Everett, which is vying for the GBL title with Medford. Those teams will be engaging in a showdown for a share of the 2024 GBL title today (Wednesday).

O’Donnell and her crew, who are in sole possession of third place in the GBL with a 7-4 mark, are scheduled to entertain GBL foes Somerville today (Wednesday) at 6:00 under the lights at St. Mary’s field and Lynn Classical next Monday.

Boys Volleyball Shuts Out Everett, Qualifies for Tourney

The Revere High boys volleyball team earned a 3-0 shutout over Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Everett this past Monday. Larry Claudio set 21 assists for his teammates and Ruben Rodriguez delivered 15 kills.

The win marked the 10th victory of the season for Revere, assuring the Patriots of the .500 record that they need to qualify for the post-season state tourney. Revere is now ranked 32nd in the state in the Division 1 power rankings.

Coach Lianne Mimmo and her squad, who stand at 10-7 on the season, are scheduled to play at GBL foe Somerville today (Wednesday) and will travel to GBL rival Lynn Classical on Monday. They will host non-league opponent Methuen next Wednesday in their season-finale.

Boys Tennis Making Strides

Although the Revere High boys tennis team came up short in its match last week against a strong Somerville squad, RHS head Mike Flynn was pleased with his team’s effort.

“I am very happy with our team’s improvement every match,” said Flynn. “Somerville is one of the top teams in the GBL and we played some competitive matches.

“Our first singles player, Vincent Phan, played very well against a very good Somerville opponent and had a 4-3 lead in the second set and lost 6-1, 6-4. At second singles, Nick Agiuar faced a good player and played well in a 6-1, 6-1 loss, and at third singles, Raihan Ahmed played with blisters and gave a great effort in a 6-1, 6,2 loss,” Flynn added.

Flynn also noted that the first doubles duo of Ethan Men and Vic Cesneros “are improving daily and played well in a 6-1, 6-1 loss,” and likewise, the second-doubles tandem of John Barry and Steven Espinal “also are improving every match and played well in 6-1, 6-1 loss.”

Close Matches for Revere Girls Tennis

The Revere High girls tennis team engaged in a pair of hard-fought matches with Greater Boston League rivals Everett and Somerville recently.

In a 1-4 loss to Everett, Lesly Calderon, playing at #3 singles, earned the lone point for the Lady Patriots with a 6-0, 6-3 win over her Lady Crimson Tide opponent. Revere’s #1 singles player, Dayna Pham, came up just short to her Everett counterpart, 4-6, 4-6. Jaimy Gomez also played well at #2 singles in a 4-6, 2-6 loss.

The first doubles duo of Cesia Loza and Rachel Sanchez battled hard in a 6-7, 2-6 match and at second doubles, the tandem of Ivana Nguyen and Erta Ishmahili fell, 3-6 1-6.

The Lady Patriots also fought hard vs. Somerville, coming up just short by a score of 2-3. Phan won her match at first singles, 6-1, 6-2, and Gomez captured her contest at second singles, 6-4, 7-5.

“Overall, the team played well in both matches,” said RHS head coach Carla Maniscalco.