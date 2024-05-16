News Revere’s Grehs Sister Join The Girl Scouts’ of Mass. ‘500 Club’ by Journal Staff • May 16, 2024 • 0 Comments Sisters Monica and Bianca Grehs of Revere are in the Girl Scouts in Troop 83409, which is part of Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts’ council. The 2023-2024 Cookie Program has closed, and they are proud to have sold 1,000 packages of cookies this year! By doing so, they are now members of GSEMA’s ‘500 Club.’ The Cookie Program has allowed each sister to earn new Cookie Business badges, get a taste of being an entrepreneur, and learn important online and offline business skills. The earnings from the cookie sales will provide them with Cookie Credits to go towards Girl Scout Camp.