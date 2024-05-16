Obituaries 05-15-2024

Richard Spagnuolo

A Doting Father and Adored Grandfather, He Leaves Behind a Legacy of Love and Devotion

Richard Spagnuolo, a cherished soul from Revere, born on August 12,1958 in Trenton, NJ, passed away on May 8, 2024, at the age of 65.

Richard was the beloved son of Elaine (Bleistein) Spagnuolo and the late Robert Spagnuolo. A man of firm character and warm spirit, Richard was known for his contagious laughter, inviting personality, and an unending love for his family.

Richard was a doting father and adored grandfather, leaving behind a legacy of love and devotion. His daughter, Jessica Spagnuolo of Revere was the apple of his eye and his grandchildren, Brayden, Michael and Dylan Scibilia brought him immeasurable joy and pride. His bond with his siblings was profound and inspiring, being a dear brother to Raymond Spagnuolo and his wife, Barbara, Lawrence Spagnuolo and his wife, Diana, David Spagnuolo and his wife, Susan and Robyn Spagnuolo. His love also extended to his many nieces and nephews who will miss their uncle’s warmth and wisdom.

Those who knew Richard were graced by his kindness, his laughter, and his ability to make everyone feel like family. His presence could light up any room, and his memory will continue to warm the hearts of all who knew him.

A private interment was held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett where he now rests peacefully. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or at www.stjude.org. For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com

As we remember Richard, we invite all who knew him to share their memories, stories and photos on his memorial page. Each memory shared will serve as a tribute to his life and become part of the everlasting legacy Richard leaves behind.

Anna “Edna” Luongo

Of East Boston

Anna “Edna” (D’Apice) Luongo of Winthrop, formerly of East Boston, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, May 13 at 95 years of age.

The beloved wife of the late Gerard “Jerry” Luongo, she was the devoted mother of Gail Marotta and her husband, Richie of Reading, Donna Rich and her husband, Steven of East Boston and Denise Baglio and her husband, Jackie of East Boston; dear sister of the late Margaret Rossi, Louise Clabo, Helen Ruggiero, Julia Festa, Carmen D’Apice, Rose Mastone, Carmella Stanchi, Jennie D’Apice, and Mikey Sulprizio; cherished grandmother of Brian and his wife, Michelle, Lauren, Jordan, and Stephen Gerard and his loving companion, Tanya and adored great-grandmother of Sadie James Rich and Tessa Joy Rich. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will honor Anna’s life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga Street, East Boston on Sunday, May 19th from 2 to 6 p.m. and again on Monday morning at 8 a.m. before leaving in procession to Sacred Heart Parish, Brooks Street, East Boston, for a Funeral Mass celebrating her life at 9:30 a.m. Services will conclude with Anna being laid to rest with her beloved husband, Gerard, at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. May they rest in peace.

For more information please visit www.ruggieromh.com