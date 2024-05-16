News Briefs

Revere Gardening Basics 2024 Workshop Set for May 18

A Revere Gardening Basics Workshop will be held on Saturday, May 18, from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at the Corey Abrams Community Garden, located at 133 Broadsound Ave, Revere.

Event will be canceled if it is raining.

Do you have a sunny spot outside that gets 6-8 hours of sun? Have you always wanted to grow veggies but are not sure how to get started?

Then we have just the workshop for you. Talk and learn with, Jim Mercurio, gardeners at the Corey Abrams garden and owner of Mercurio landscaping who will answer your questions. No backyard? No problem, we will also discuss veggies you can grow in pots.

Fifteen participants will receive a pot, and vegetable seeding, and a $10 dollar Home Depot gift card to buy soil. All participants will receive the square foot gardening guide and instructions on building a raised bed via email. If more participant attend than we have materials, we will raffle them. Priority will be given to those who have not received materials in the past.

This event is sponsored by the Revere CARES Coalition.

To register, please fill out the form at https://bit.ly/gardeningbasics2024

Taller gratis de jardinería básica

Sábado 18 de Mayo de 11 am a 12 pm

Donde:

Corey Abrams Community Garden

133 Broadsound Ave, Revere MA

Habrá interpretación en español

¿Tiene un lugar soleado al aire libre que reciba de 6 a 8 horas de sol?

¿Quiere cultivar verduras, pero no está seguro cómo empezar?

Entonces tenemos el taller perfecto para usted. Venga, hable, y aprenda con Jim Mercurio jardinero en el jardin Corey Abrams y dueno de Mercurio Landscaping que respondera sus preguntas. ¿No tiene un patio? No hay problema, también hablaremos de las verduras que puede cultivar en macetas.

Llene esta aplicación si quiere participar.

Se regalará quince participantes una maceta, una planta, y un certificado de $10 dollars de Home Depot para comprar tierra. Además, le mandaremos por correo electrónico una guía de jardinería que explica el método de sembrar usando pies cuadrados. Se dará prioridad a quienes no los hayan recibido en el pasado. Si tenemos más persona que materiales, haremos una rifa para escoger los ganadores.

Para registrarse, complete el formulario en https://bit.ly/gardeningbasics2024

Resident Awarded Scholarship From the Massachusetts Society of CPAs

The Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants (MassCPAs) announced that Kimberly Tran of Revere was awarded the Women in Accounting Gold Scholarship by the MassCPAs Educational Foundation’s 2024 Scholarship Program.

Tran, a student at UMass Amherst, was one of 51 students selected to receive a scholarship. The students will be honored for their awards at MassCPAs’ annual, member-wide networking event, Connect 2024, on May 8.

“The dedication and talent of these scholarship recipients is truly inspiring,” said Zach Donah, CAE, president and CEO of MassCPAs. “Their commitment to the accounting profession fills us with confidence about the future of the industry in Massachusetts. We’re honored to support their academic journeys and play a role in their success. We extend our sincere gratitude to this year’s donors and volunteers for helping students achieve their dreams through our scholarship program.”

Scholarships are funded 100% through donations to the MassCPAs Educational Foundation. The mission of the Foundation is to inspire and support the next generation of CPAs in Massachusetts, and since the program’s inception in 2006, the Foundation has awarded over 400 scholarships to aspiring CPAs, ranging from $2,500-$10,000 and totaling more than $1,900,000. MassCPAs scholarships are available for both undergraduate and graduate accounting students who are attending a college or university in Massachusetts or attending a college or university out-of-state with a permanent residence in Massachusetts. Scholarship funds are issued directly to the students and can be used for tuition, books, interviewing expenses or other needs.

“MassCPAs is committed to fostering a diverse and talented accounting workforce,” said Allie Orlando, director of academic and career development at MassCPAs. “These scholarships address financial barriers and create opportunities for deserving students. We are deeply grateful to our individual and firm donors who share our vision. Together, we are building a stronger future for the accounting profession in Massachusetts.”