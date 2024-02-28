Revere High School’s Model UN Club Competes in BOSMUN XXIII Conference

Earlier this month, ten members of Revere High School’s Model UN club participated with nearly 2,000 students from across the continent (including Canada and Puerto Rico) in the BOSMUN XXIII Conference. Held at the Copley Marriott in Boston, the conference is organized by the Boston University International Affairs Association each year.

“The BOSMUN XXIII Conference this year was truly magical; with an increase in participation from students across the country as well as new personal and innovative topics, the research I committed myself to in representing Ethiopia was so worth it,” said Model UN member Erta Ismahili. “During the event, our World Health Organization Committee focused on mental health initiatives across the world, in which my bloc worked on a resolution that specifically tackled mental health concerns in conflict-stricken, low-income, and agriculturally-based nations.”

Erta earned the “Best Delegate” award by representing Ethiopia in the World Health Organization event during the conference and argued that while many think conversations around solutions for mental health issues must be led by more “developed” nations with stronger healthcare systems, her committee focused on local-level solutions, using education and de-stigmatization campaigns to support those most vulnerable to mental illness.

“As I’ve competed in Model UN for three years now, I truly believe the mentorship and leadership skills I’ve formed have allowed me to build immense confidence that I will continue to use throughout my life,” said Erta. “Whether it’s with class presentations, job opportunities, or other extracurriculars and projects, the research and focus on international relations have pushed me into politics, my AP Seminar course, and even becoming an international correspondent on a Massachusetts student-run paper, “Diplomacy Decoded.”

Revere High’s Model UN gives students the opportunity to explore contemporary issues confronting the nations of the world and to learn research, public speaking, and negotiation skills in the service of developing proactive solutions.

“Committees include those that reflect intergovernmental interaction, crisis simulations, and historical challenges,” said Model UN Advisor Mark Fellows. “This year’s participants from RHS served as delegates from Guatemala, Cuba, Burundi, Ethiopia, Tanzania, and Switzerland.”

Topics of discussion ranged from sustainable climate technologies, improving health and nutrition in Africa, and creating effective mental health initiatives for vulnerable populations to propaganda in social media, diversity and inclusion in the fashion industry, and promoting freedom of expression.

“I participated in this year’s BOSMUN XXIII as Cuba in the Social, Cultural, and Humanitarian Committee (SOCHUM),” said sophomore Kathy Nguyen. “The SOCHUM committee was the largest committee from this year’s conference, as there were over 97 paired delegates. There were delegates from throughout the US and even from international countries who came together to establish a course of action for displaced immigrants. This remarkable opportunity aided in expanding my skill set and allowed me to build connections with other delegates who have the same passion as I do: creating positive change.”