News Revere Police and Fire Departments Hold Swearing In Ceremonies by Journal Staff • March 23, 2023 • 0 Comments RPD Last Wednesday afternoon Mayor Arrigo and Chief Callahanfamily and friends of John Papasodora and Giana Berkowitzgathered in the Revere Council Chamber to witness the swearing in of Revere’s two new police officers. Shown are Revere Police Officer John Papasodora with Chief Callahan and his family, Aliza Anderson, Angelina Bramante, mom Denise Papsodora, Taylor and Joseph Papsodora and Anthony Fabbo. RFD Last Thursday afternoon the Revere City Council was filled with family, friends and officers and members of the Revere Fire Department, as well as Revere’s elected officials all to welcome and congratulate the new arrivals and promotion to the Revere Fire Department. Shown are Revere Fire Fighter Nathaniel Holmberg is shown with Chief Bright and his family, Tom Coots, Serena Joyce, Alexia Ralphs, Tage Holmberg, Serena and Capt. Carl Holmberg, Diane and Becky Coots.