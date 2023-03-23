News

Revere Police and Fire Departments Hold Swearing In Ceremonies

by  •  • 0 Comments

RPD

Last Wednesday afternoon Mayor Arrigo and Chief Callahan
family and friends of John Papasodora and Giana Berkowitz
gathered in the Revere Council Chamber to witness the swearing in of Revere’s two new police officers. Shown are Revere Police Officer John Papasodora with Chief Callahan and his family, Aliza Anderson, Angelina Bramante, mom Denise Papsodora, Taylor and Joseph Papsodora and Anthony Fabbo.

RFD

Last Thursday afternoon the Revere City Council was filled with family, friends and officers and members of the Revere Fire Department, as well as Revere’s elected officials all to welcome and congratulate the new arrivals and promotion to the Revere Fire Department. Shown are Revere Fire Fighter Nathaniel Holmberg is shown with Chief Bright and his family, Tom Coots, Serena Joyce, Alexia Ralphs, Tage Holmberg, Serena and Capt. Carl Holmberg, Diane and Becky Coots.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.