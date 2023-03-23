License Commission Takes Up Routine Matters at Meeting

The Revere License Commission held its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday, March 15, in the City Council Chamber. Chairman Robert Selevitch and fellow commissioner Linda Guinasso were on hand for the meeting. The first item taken up by the commission was a request by Immaculate Conception Parish, 22 Lowe Street Place, for a one-day Malt/Wine and Common Victualler License to be exercised at Father Brennan Hall, on Friday, March 31, from 6 p.m.–11 p.m. for a Youth Fundraiser Gala Dinner with an expected attendance of 150 persons. Jannet Urrego, the event manager, presented the petition to the commission. She said the purpose of the event is to raise funds for a pilgrimage to Portugal. In response to a question from Selevitch, Urrego said that bottles of wine will be sold as part of the fundraiser. However, Selevitch was concerned that there might be a lack of supervision over who will be consuming the bottles of wine that are brought back to the table. Guinasso suggested that bracelets should be issued to patrons over-21 to ensure that underage youth are not able to consume the wine. The commission approved the application, subject to the requirement of wristbands for persons over the age of 21. The commission heard a similar application from the Boston Renegades women’s professional football team seeking five, one-day Malt/Wine Licenses to serve malt/wine beverages at Harry Della Russo Stadium on five separate Saturdays of April 29, May 13, June 3, June 24, and July 8, from 5 p.m.–7:30 p.m. Michelle McDonough presented the application to the commission. She noted that this is the fourth year that the Renegades have sought licenses for their home games and that they will be using safe-certified bartenders, who will be serving beer and hard-seltzer products. The commissioners had no questions. “I think this is a great time and has a great attendance,” noted Guinasso of the 700-plus fans who have been attending the Renegades’ games. “We’re fully-embedded in the Revere community and Revere TV broadcasts our games,” noted McDonough. “We won our fourth straight national championship last year and will be shooting for our fifth straight.” The commission then took up the matter of a continued hearing from December regarding “multiple complaints of too many cars for sale on the lot; cars driving dangerously on residential streets; and blocking public roads and neighborhood access” by Sena Motors, Inc., 120 Squire Rd. Claudio Pontes, the company’s manager, appeared before the board. Selevitch noted that the commission has heard no further complaints in the past three months and that City Councilor Anthony Cogliandro had sent a letter to the commission indicating that he has spoken to the neighbors and they have informed him that they have had no further issues. “Having Anthony on-board with our discussions with the neighbors was very helpful,” said Pontes. “He was the bridge between the neighbors and us.” Guniasso noted that she has friends who are neighbors of Sena Motors and they have informed her that “things have really been cleaned up.” The commission then voted to close the matter. Selevitch then brought up the matter of a communication from the Revere Fire Department “of ongoing safety issues at Hampton Inn Revere: fire lanes are regularly blocked by vehicles in such a way as to prevent emergency vehicles from being able to enter the property.” The commission voted to have the Hampton Inn come to its meeting next month to discuss the situation. Selevitch noted that the commission had received two notifications from the Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC), one regarding the approval of an application for a change of license category to All Alcohol by Los Compadres Oaxaqueños, LLC d/b/a B & M Bar & Grill, and the other for the approval of an application for change of manager by Phromi, Inc. d/b/a Beachmont Liquors. The commissioners then approved the following license renewals. Common Victualler: AMBU, LLC d/b/a Subway, 3 Everett Street, Unit 3D-2 Maksim Xhengo d/b/a Mak’s Roast Beef & Pizza, 35 Revere Street Manne’s Bakery Company, Inc. d/b/a Manne’s Bakery, 910 Broadway Sayar Food Market, Inc., 3E Everett Street The Delta Hellenic Company, LLC d/b/a Revere House of Pizza, 354 Broadway Entertainment: BJ’s Wholesale Club, Inc. d/b/a BJ’s Wholesale Club #175, 5 Ward Street Lodging House: RHouse1, LLC, 72 Dehon Street RHouse2, LLC, 675 Beach Street Class 2 Motor Vehicle Dealer: Emanuele Gulino d/b/a Gulino’s Auto Body, 1062 Broadway The commission then adjourned until its next meeting on April 12.