Joe Maglione Retires From Revere Department of Public Works

Joe Maglione, one of the city’s longest-serving employees with 36 years of service in the Revere Department of Public Works, has announced his retirement from his position.

Maglione, who spent most of his tenure in the DPW’s Water Department, gathered with his colleagues March 15 for a farewell celebration. Those in attendance paid personal tributes to Maglione’s professionalism, dedication, and mentorship in the key department whose day-to-day contributions to the city’s well-being are often unheralded.

Making it an even more poignant milestone for Joe Maglione was that his son, Nicholas, an employee in the department, had the opportunity to listen in person of the high esteem in which his father was held by all in the department.

Joseph Maglione said he worked with “a lot of guys through the years that made me proud.”

“You’re only as good as the people who you have here, and you have a lot of good people. I’ve worked with a very dedicated group. People don’t realize how hard these guys work through the nights. It’s a special group of guys who do what they do. I want our city to realize that, because it’s not an easy job. It’s very demanding 24-7, and I’ve been fortunate to have many people join me in this department, and I’ve trained many people in their jobs along the way,” said Maglione.

His voice encapsulating the emotion of the moment, Maglione added respectfully, “I’m kind of sad to see it end, but it’s time to move on and let the younger generation take it over. I wish my colleagues nothing but the best, and I hope they’ll keep the lines of communication open to me.”

Joe Maglione said he has no immediate plans for his retirement years, but he will be making an announcement soon about his future path within the city.

Following are comments from Joe Maglione’s colleagues regarding his retirement from the department:

Paul Argenzio superintendent of Public Works

“It’s been my pleasure to work with Joe for over 30 years. I would have to say he’s the single, most-dedicated employee here in Revere. Whether it be snowstorms, water-sewer issues, water-main breaks, the first person here, and the last person to leave was Joe Maglione. He revolved his life around this department, and the City really was lucky to have somebody as dedicated as Joe.”

Matthew Martelli, water facilities operator for the City of Revere

“I’m going to miss Joe so much. He was priceless. He helped me with everything, and I helped him. He’s one of the most dedicated guys I’ve ever met. When we had little to work with, he made it happen, he made it work. He taught all of us. I’ve been here for 20 years. He taught us all how to do what we’re doing. I depended on him and I’m going to miss him because I’m not going to have him to depend on anymore.”

Mark Hilton, water supervisor

“I came into the department six years ago, and Joe taught me everything. He was patient with me in his teachings. He’s the best guy in the world. You can call him anytime during the day, and even at nighttime, he answered the phone. I’m going to miss him a lot.”

Chris Fabiano, parks supervisor

“When I was hired, I became an employee in the Water Department under Joe’s leadership. I came in very green in this department, and I learned everything I know about the Water and Sewer Drain Department from Joe. He’s one of the best guys I’ve ever worked for in my life. He’s the hardest working guy I’ve ever seen. He has a work ethic like none other. I was very lucky and privileged to learn and gather the knowledge I have now under Joe Maglione. The City is losing a very big asset.”

Joe Lake, infrastructure project manager

“I thought he was the best waterman the City’s ever had. He taught me most everything I know. I worked my way up to City Yard from laborer to my current position of infrastructure project manager – and I couldn’t have done it without Joe Maglione.”