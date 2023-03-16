Obituaries 03-15-2023

Daniel Singer

Proud Union Electrician

Another piece of old Beachmont is gone with the passing of my dad, Daniel Singer, due to cancer while living in Clearwater, Florida. He was the husband, soulmate, lover, confidant, sparring partner and any other description or characterization that can be imagined of two spirits being together for 70 years to Rita (Terban) and the son of Philip and Helen (Hellerman) and brother of Sylvia Greenstein. His departing broke the hearts of his sons, Bruce and his wife, Mary; Paul, David and his wife, Kristen, daughter, Leah and her partner, Rick Indurato and of grandchildren: Elena and her husband, Hans Arrieta, Philip, Corrine, Joe and his wife, Jackie, John and Jennifer and John, Jennifer; great-grandchildren Jayna, Mia, Dom, Hans and many nieces and nephews.

Dad was also a friend of Bill W. for 55 years! At his recent Celebration of Life in Clearwater, one speaker after another, young and old, male and female, of different ethnic backgrounds, spoke of him tearfully and lovingly as someone sent from heaven to provide his advice, guidance and actions to rescue them from their addictions. I knew my dad was a great selfless man, but as I sat there listening to his fellow

AA family members, I was blown away by their exaltation of him. I was so proud of him and his full life which included helping his family and so many others. My mother too, she literally helped thousands of people, not only in public service as the Revere Ward One City Councilor for 20 years, but everywhere she went, and again my dad was right beside her doing his part.

Dad was a proud Union Electrician Member of Local 103 and helped fund their billion-dollar pension and union hall and training facilities. His dedicated work helped light up many construction projects in the Greater Boston area including the Mass Pike Extension, the “British” Building (now the State Street Bank Building), the Prudential Building and Center, and various other locations on the MBTA line including Beachmont Station. He also brought his electrical expertise in helping construct the 1964 World’s Fair in New York City.

He was a US Navy Korean War Veteran, visiting many countries and ports throughout the world representing the great U.S.A.

He was a proud provider as the patriarch of our family giving us his unconditional love and support and the best of everything. He would have been 92 years old on March 6.

Dad, we miss you and love you … you are with God now, today and forever; and always in our hearts.

Janet Keoughan

Of Revere, formerly of Cambridge

Janet F. (Malboeuf) Keoughan of Revere, formerly of Cambridge, passed away peacefully on March 5.

The beloved wife of the late Roy Keoughan, she was the dear sister of the late Marjorie Pitcher and Walter Malboeuf; cherished aunt of Judy Granada, Marjorie Jacobs, Susan Jacobs, Jeanette Maher, Virginia Cross, Arthur Jacobs, Walter Jacobs, Pamela Taylor, Brian Pitcher and the late Paul Pitcher. She is also survived by many loving great nieces and great nephews.

All services were held from the Keefe Funeral Home, North Cambridge. A private burial will be held at the MA National Cemetery in Bourne. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN, 38105.

Ralph Rizzo, Sr.

Owned Habine Printing Press

Ralph M. “Tony” Rizzo, 86, passed away on March 7 after a battle with dementia and Alzheimer’s.

He was the loving husband of the late Marie Rizzo, with whom he shared 37 years of marriage.

Born in Revere, he was the son of the late Mary Louise and Anthony Rizzo. He proudly served in the United States Air Force prior to becoming a printer and later the owner of Habine Printing Press.

Ralph was a sweet old soul who made friends wherever he went. He enjoyed spending time at Revere Beach, fishing, bowling, and spending time with his family. Revere Beach held a special place in Ralph’s heart since it was where he first met his wife, Marie, and where they spent most of their time together. It continued to be his favorite place to walk, sit, and people watch.

Ralph loved being out on the ocean and catching fresh fish.

He spent many years as an avid bowler at the Town Line bowling alley in Malden, where he spent countless Saturday mornings teaching his three grandchildren to bowl. Ralph loved to celebrate the holidays with his family and always enjoyed the family dinners that were filled with love and laughter. He cherished the time he spent with his six great grandchildren.

Ralph is survived by his three children: Donna Diamantopoulos (Rizzo) and her husband, George and Ralph Rizzo, Jr. and his wife, Donna (Hinterleitner), all of Lynn and Eric Rizzo of Clearwater, FL. He also leaves his three grandchildren: Charlie Diamantopoulos of Las Vegas, NV, Gina Diamantopoulos and her husband, Peter Grassa and Toni Diamantopoulos Reyes and her husband, Ismael Reyes, all of Lynn, as well as his beloved great grandchildren: Emely, Sofie, Emiliano, Zoe, Niko and Georgio.

There will be a small service for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. ​

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Thomas M. Reppucci aka Antonio (Tony) Navarro

A Resident of Revere and a North End Legend for Over 40 Years

On any given evening in Boston’s North End, with the delightful aromas of traditional Italian cuisine enticing the senses, it was not uncommon to hear the faint accordion notes of That’s Amore or many other classic musical stylings wafting through the air on Hanover Street. The music stopped today, leaving a bittersweet memory with the passing of the neighborhood’s beloved music man, Antonio Navarro.

Thomas Michael Reppucci, aka Antonio (Tony) Navarro, entered eternal rest on March 8 at age 96 after a long and wonderful life.

He was born on August 27, 1926, the son of the late Michael and Lena (DeMarco) Reppucci of Revere; brother of Barbara Houghton of Chelsea, the late Carl Reppucci (Carol) of Peabody and he resided in his family home on South Irving Street for his entire life.

He was married to the love of his life, Virginia Reppucci, for over 30 years until her passing in 1993 and he mourned her loss every day since.

A product of the Greatest Generation, Tommy enlisted in the United States Navy at 17 and served his country during the Asia-Pacific War/ World War II from 1943 – 1946. Stationed in the South Pacific, He credited divine intervention for sparing his life when kamikaze pilots attacked their ship in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, one of many attacks that killed over 100,000 American soldiers. Tommy recounted that the plane was so close to him he could see the pilot’s actual teeth as he smiled upon impact, trying to destroy their American vessel.

He was employed by the city of Revere DPW, retiring in 1991 after 24 years, but the arts were his passion. Tommy was musically inclined, having learned to play the piano and the accordion at a young age. His love of the arts began a legacy of music and happiness for everyone around him. A professional dancer, musician, and screen actor, Tommy acquired his Screen Actors Guild card and took the stage name of ANTONIO (TONY) NAVARRO. A star was born. His most memorable role was the grandfather and narrator in the 2002 comedy film Ciao America, where he was cast alongside Paul Sorvino and Giancarlo Giannini.

Forever proud of his Italian heritage, Tommy’s heart was in Boston’s North End, where he was “Antonio,” the accordion player. His portrait is displayed prominently on the wall of Dolce Vita Ristorante, where Restauranteur Franco Graceffa and his wife, Caroline welcomed Antonio into their establishment and family, and he would entertain patrons with his accordion and songs there for decades. Franco and Antonio were an iconic singing duo, and the two tenors together hit the high notes, bringing Franco’s dinner guests to their feet with applause. Franco and his restaurant family were the highlights of Antonio’s days and they genuinely cared for Antonio’s well-being.

“Hey, Antonio!” was regularly shouted by first responders, street workers, servers, and passersby of all ages as Tommy strolled down the street. He had a beat on the neighborhood and was a friend to everyone.

Before his evening gigs at Dolce Vita, Tony made his rounds to Modern Pastry. He ended the nights at Caffe Vittoria, where servers, kitchen staff, and visitors spent time hearing his stories and songs or watching out for him on his bus rides home. They were his very special extended family.

Antonio was an icon whose passing marks an end of an era where tradition, loyalty, friendship, and kindness were paramount in society. A kind and gentle soul, his legacy lives on in the streets of the North End, and his music will play in our hearts forever.

Besides his beloved North End community, Tommy leaves his dear sister, Barbara Houghton of Chelsea, his nieces and nephews, and their families, with whom he was extremely close: Carl Reppucci of Andover, Diane Argentieri of Needham, Stephen Fiore of Revere, Laurie Pelosi, Keith Houghton and Lisa Houghton of Chelsea, Robert Houghton and Karen Lodeon of Peabody, Susan Houghton of Melrose, and Karl Houghton of Littleton, NH.

Graveside services with Military Honors were held at Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm St., Everett on Tuesday, March 14.

The family of Tommy Reppucci would like to thank the healthcare workers at The Katzman Family Center for Living in Chelsea for their kindness and care toward their dear uncle in his final months.

Donations in Tommy’s memory may be made to Katzman Family Center for Living, 17 Lafayette Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150 or The Chelsea Soldiers’ Home, 91 Crest Ave. Chelsea MA 02150.

For online guest book or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFH.com.

Richard “Dickie” Mangino, Sr.

He Was Someone Who Never Gave Up and Didn’t Take No for an Answer

Visiting Hours and Funeral Services were held on Monday, March 13 in the Vertuccio, Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Richard J. “Dickie” Mangino, Sr. who died at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, following a brief illness. He was 76 years old.

Dickie was born on June 7, 1946 in Boston to the late John and Anna (Sonn) Mangino. He was one of three children, raised and educated in East Boston. He was a graduate of East Boston High School, Class of 1964.

Dickie went into the U.S. Army Reserves. Dickie was a lead guitarist in a band, and it was at a one of his performances where he met his future wife, Carole (Langis). The couple married several years later on April 19, 1969. They moved to Revere where they raised their three sons.

Dickie left the band to work for United Airlines as a Lead Ramp Agent at Boston’s Logan International Airport, where he worked for 37 years, until he became ill. Tragically, an infection claimed Dickie’s limbs, leaving him with no arms or legs. This tragedy didn’t stop Dickie, instead he forged on, and was relentless to do most of the things that he could do before. It certainly was a trying time for the entire family, but Dickie didn’t give up hope. He was a mentor to many young men and kids along the way, even with the loss of his limbs, he was still someone that people admired and looked up to. In 2012, Dickie was the recipient of a bilateral hand transplant. With many meetings, and countless appointments, made the impossible, possible. Dickie, along with his wife Carole by his side had a deep bond with the entire transplant team, and especially Dr. Simon Talbot of Brigham & Women’s Hospital. Dickie was also a patient at the Spaulding rehab, where he was a standout patient, giving inspiration and hope to some of the others, who had some similar setbacks.

After Dickie’s rehabilitation, he was doing many of the things he could do before. Dickie even skied again. He played the guitar, wrote songs, drew pictures and painted. He leaves his family and friends as someone who never gave up and didn’t take no for an answer.

He was the beloved husband of 53 years to Carole A. (Langis) Mangino of Revere; loving father of Richard J. “Rick” Mangino, Jr. and his wife, Rhonda Quigley of Qunicy, Robert M. “Rob” Mangino and his companion, Shayla Anderson of Portand, OR and David J. Mangino and his companion, Kerrin Johnson of Revere; cherished grandfather of Trevor and Nicholas Mangino; dear brother of Michael Mangino and his wife, Pauline and Judith Pryor–Fezzouglio and her husband, Joseph, all of Revere.

He is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Brigham & Women’s Hospital and please include in memo: Division of Plastic Surgery Upper Extremities Program and mail to Brigham & Women’s Hospital Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02116. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Kathleen Mary Arcovio

Of Melrose, formerly of Beachmont

Kathleen Mary (Giddings) Arcovio , 77, of Melrose, formerly of Revere (Beachmont) and East Boston passed away on March 7 after a valiant battle with cancer and heart disease.

Kathleen was born on October 23, 1945 to Frederick and Lucille Giddings in Everett and was the younger sister of the late Lucinda Ann Lanzilli.

After graduating from Revere High School, Kathleen went on to study accounting at Fisher College in Boston. Upon graduation, Kathleen landed her first job at American Airlines. She loved to share the stories of her travels and of her 66’ Red Mustang convertible.

In 1973, she married the late Joseph Arcovio after his return from honorable service in the United States Navy during Viet Nam and in 1975, they welcomed their only son, Matthew Giddings Arcovio, to this world.

Later in life she worked for the Boston Conservatory of Music as a payroll administrator, helping to support budding artists and musicians. Her love of music, the arts and literature were a constant throughout her life.

Another constant was Kathleen’s fierce defense of her independence, living on her own terms even after the sudden passing of her husband in 2006. Kathleen made sure to pass this independence, one might say stubborn grit, on to her beloved granddaughters.

Kathleen is survived by her loving son, Matthew Arcovio and her beloved daughter-in-law, Giuliana Arcovio of Melrose; her loving brother-in-law, Nicholas Lanzilli of East Boston and, most of all, her cherished granddaughters, Mackenzie and Rose Arcovio of Melrose.

Visiting hours were held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose on Monday, March 13 and a Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at the Church of the Incarnation, 425 Upham St., Melrose on March 14. Interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Care Dimensions Hospice-Kaplan House, 78 Liberty Street, Danvers, MA 01923

To sign online condolence, visit www.gatelyfh.com.

Gloria Rauseo

Of Everett

Gloria (DiPietro) Rauseo of Everett passed away on March 7 surrounded by her loving family at the age of 95.

Born in Chelsea on June 6, 1927 and raised in Revere to her late mother Maria (Santosuosso) and her late father Arcangelo DiPietro, she was the beloved wife of 45 years to the late Antonio “Anthony” Rauseo, cherished mother of Anthony Rauseo Jr. and his wife, C.J. of Maine, John Rauseo and his wife, Lori of Topsfield and Paul Rauseo of Chicago, IL; adored grandmother of Chris Rauseo and his wife, Cary, Jennifer Hoffman and her husband, Eric, Brooke Camuso and her husband, Michael, Jessica Rauseo and her fiancé, Zack Chavez and great grandmother of Evelyn, Josie and Travis; dear sister of the late Louise Roderick, Carmine, Vito and Joe DiPietro. Caring sister-in-law to Angela Conrad and her late husband Robert, Rita Tecce and her husband Sal, Joanne Rauseo and her late husband Sal, and the late Michael and Mary Rauseo, and the late Al and Mary Odian. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s of Padua Church, 250 Revere St, Revere on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:00am. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Gloria’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or at www.alz.org. For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com

Dr. Thomas E. Abate

Well Known and Respected Chiropractor

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Thursday, March 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Dr. Thomas E. Abate, who died on Tuesday, February 28 at the CHA – Everett Hospital in Everett following a brief illness. He was 71 years old. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home at 7 p.m. Interment will be in Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne on Friday, March 17 at 11:30 a.m. with Military Honors.

Tom was born on July 14, 1951 to the late Beverly (Porcaro) Abate and& Adolf E. “Ed,” Abate. He was raised in East Boston, then later moved to Revere. He was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1969.

Tom, like many young men, enlisted in the United States Air Force. He proudly served his country, rose to the rank of Sargent, and was honorably discharged after his duty. Tom went back to school to further his education and in doing so, it led him to become a chiropractor. Tom graduated from the Life Chiropractic College (Class of 1982), returned home, and became “Dr. Tom”, as many referred to him. He opened his own successful practice and his clients loved him for his expertise, professionalism, and the great way he handled patients. Dr. Tom also had a great love for the ocean, was often on his boat, and even became the Harbormaster for a time. He was a member of the Point of Pines Yacht Club and Danversport Yacht Club.

Dr. Tom married his wife, Fengqun (Luo) on October 20, 2016 at the Foreign Ministry Office in Guiyang City, Jianyang China. Dr. Tom, enjoyed what he was doing, living his life with his wife, continuing his practice and looking forward to helping his patients and being with friends and family.

The loving husband of Fengqun Luo Abate of Revere, he was the beloved son of the late Beverly (Porcaro) Abate and Adolph E. “Ed” and his wife, Lucille A. (Viola) Abate and the cherished brother of the late Candis A. Casaletto. He is also lovingly survived by his nephew, Keith Abate and niece, Taylor Ciampa and her husband, Dennis, as well as great nieces and nephews, cousins,extended family, friends and patients.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105. ​

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

James Celona, Sr.

Well Known Entertainer Whose Voice Was Legendary

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours today, Wednesday, March 15 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Vertuccio, Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for James J. Celona, Sr. who died on Saturday, March 11 at his home in Revere surrounded by his loving family following a brief battle with Lung Cancer. He was 77 years old. A funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Thursday, March 16 beginning at 8:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere. Interment will be private. Jimmy was a very well known entertainer in the Boston area and the North Shore for decades. Born, raised and educated in East Boston, he was a proud graduate of East Boston High School, Class of 1963. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1964, served during the Vietnam War overseas in Germany and was honorably discharged after proudly serving his country. Jimmy was a man of many talents, but his voice was legendary and captivated people all around. His passion was performing and he had the privilege to play in many venues around the United States. Jimmy’s heart belonged to his family. The beloved husband of Loreena Lamarca of Revere. he was the loving father of Meghann Celona of Revere, Michelle Celona–O’Neill and her husband, Daniel of Winthrop, SFC Joel Celona and his wife, Paula of Texas and the late James J. Celona, Jr.; the cherished grandfather of Christopher, Michayla, Michael, Daniel, Joelle, Ella, Joel, Jr. Gabriella, Alexandra, Guilianna and James A.; treasured brother of Nunzio “Butchie” Celona and his wife, Delores Josephine Freni and her husband, Stephen, all of East Boston and the late Roseanne “RoRo” and Donald Martini; dear brother-in-law of Michael Lamarca and Alfred Lamarca. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and fans. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Make A Wish Foundation, 133 Federal St. 2nd floor, Boston, MA 02110 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN. 38105. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.