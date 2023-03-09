Visconti, Keefe, Announce Run for Mayor: State Rep. Jessica Giannino Will Not Run for the Seat, Morabito To Make Formal Announcement Soon

With news of Mayor Arrigo not seeking reelection getting around, local officials have begun to announce their intentions to run or not to run for the office of Mayor or Revere. The following are their statements.

Patrick Keefe, Jr.

City Council President Patrick Keefe released the following statement about his candidacy for Mayor of Revere:

“The announcement made by Mayor Arrigo is still relatively fresh, but my family and I have taken the last week to process what this news means for us and our city.

The city’s accomplishments over the last few years have been transformative, and I’m proud to support and advocate for our continued progress. With all of our current successes we’ve had, it is important to remember that the work must carry on. It is the only constant.

The next leader of our city should use our last eight years as our foundation and continue moving the city forward.

I know that my calling has come and that I have the experience, leadership, and unmatched work ethic to get the job done.

In the coming weeks and months, I will continue to speak with the many stakeholders in Revere. Everyone, from our residents, business owners, and city staff, will help establish our plans moving forward. I look forward to meeting with and listening to all of you.

But for now I want Revere and all of its residents, young and old, to know that I bleed Revere, I believe in Revere, and I’ll be there for Revere. The City of Revere has been at the center of my family’s life for the past 20 years and that’s not going to change.

I’m all in.

KeefeforRevere2023

#BelieveinRevere”

Gerry Visconti

Councillor-at-Large Gerry Visconti released the following statement about his candidacy for Mayor of Revere:

It has been humbling to receive so many calls, emails, and texts encouraging me to run for Mayor of Revere. This city is my home, where my wife and I have chosen to raise our 4 children and own a business in. I love this community and I am proud of the work we’ve done thus far. With a transition coming this fall, I believe now is the time for new vision and leadership. As a result, I am announcing my candidacy for Mayor.

From speaking to fellow residents at athletic fields, restaurants, and even city council meetings, one thing has become clear; far too many of us are identified by who we voted for in the past elections.

Our national politics have crept into local elections. Hate and vitriol have consumed much of our time and held us back as a city. If given the opportunity, I will be a Mayor for each and every Revere resident; whether it be a lifelong resident or a new resident that chose this city to call home. In the coming months, I look forward to talking with residents, sharing my vision for Revere, and earning their support. I want to be the candidate to get us past political divisions, working together for a better Revere.

Steven Morabito

Councillor-at-Large Steven Morabito released the following statement about his candidacy for Mayor of Revere:

“A mayoral run is definitely on my radar. Currently, I am having lots of conversations with family, friends, residents, and people across the political spectrum before I make a formal announcement.”

Jessica Giannino

Representative Jessica Giannino (D-Revere) announced she would not seek election for Mayor. The recently appointed House Vice-Chair of the Joint Committee on Children, Families and Persons with Disabilities stated, “I am humbled by the calls and messages of support encouraging me to run for mayor. I love my job as State Representative, and believe I can serve the people of Revere best in the House. I am thankful to Speaker Mariano for appointing me to a leadership position and I am eager to get to work on legislation to improve the quality of life for the residents of my district and the Commonwealth.”