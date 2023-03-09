RHS JROTC Dill Team Takes Top Marks at 2nd Brigade Drill Championship

Special to the Journal

The Revere High School Army JROTC Patriot Battalion Drill and Color Guard teams competed in three Drill Competitions in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Army League (COMAL) Drill League. COMAL consists of the (11) Massachusetts Army JROTC Programs throughout the state. {Brockton, CASH, East Boston, English, Commerce, Lawrence, Methuen, New Bedford, Revere, South Boston, and Wareham}. Drill and Ceremonies is one of the key ingredients of the Army JROTC Program. Drill is conducted in accordance with current Army Training Circular 3-21.5, Drill and Ceremonies, dated 3 May 2021, which is the Army standard for executing the Manual of Arms. This category also includes Exhibition drill in accordance with brigade-published standards.

The RHS JROTC Drill Team is sub-divided into the Armed Division and the Unarmed Division. Within each division, cadets compete in Color Guard, Regulation, Inspection, Dual Exhibition, Platoon Exhibition and New Cadet Squad. In the Armed Division, Revere placed first overall in Color Guard and Regulation and second overall in Inspection. In the Unarmed Division, Revere placed first in Regulation and Inspection and third in Color Guard. The Revere High School Army JROTC Drill Team was awarded the Governor’s cup and as the first place team overall in the COMAL league received a bid to compete in the 2nd Brigade Drill Competition at Lenape High School in Medford, NJ. This is the Drill Teams fifth COMAL League Championship, marking their Quintuple Championship. Previous years (SY2015-2016, SY2016-2017, SY2017-2018, SY2018-2019, and SY2022-2023). The Revere High School Army JROTC Drill Commander, Cadet Ryan Willett led this team to victory. The unarmed drill team is coached by SFC (R) James Burke and the armed drill team is coached by CSM (R) Robert Callender. The dedication and commitment of all cadets led to their tremendous accomplishments.

On Friday, March 3, 2023, fifty-four RHS JROTC Drill Team cadets departed for the 2nd Brigade Drill Competition at Lenape High School in Medford, NJ. Ten cadets participated in the 2nd Brigade Army Academic Bowl, and forty-four cadets participated in the Drill Competition. The Revere High School Army JROTC Drill Team in the Challenge Division are the Overall Unarmed Division Champions in the 2nd Brigade Drill Championship in Medford, NJ. In the Unarmed Division, Revere placed first in Unarmed Exhibition, commanded by Cadet Anna Sa. They placed second in Unarmed Inspection, commanded by Cadet Paris Peguero-Pena, and Color Guard, commanded by Cadet Gavin Rua. Individual awards during knock-out were presented in the Unarmed Division to Cadet Harrison Rua, Katelyn Giovanniello, and Aya Belgseisse. In the Armed Division, individual awards were presented to Cadets Roberto Garcia and Yaron Ramirez.

Great job Patriot Battalion!