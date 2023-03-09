Mark Your Calendars – The Revere Beach Sand Sculpting Festival Is July 28–30

Speaking of the coming summer season of 2023, the Revere Beach Partnership, in coordination with the City of Revere and the Department of Conservation and Recreation, recently announced that the 19th Annual Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival, one of the premier events of the summer season in Greater Boston, will take place from July 28-30.

The theme for this year’s event will be “Celebrating 90 Years of Kong” and will feature a centerpiece sand sculpture highlighting an epic King Kong battle. The event’s signature master sand sculpting competition will feature 15 master sand sculptors, three days of live entertainment, gourmet food trucks, specialty food vendors, exhibitors, and amusement rides, as well as some special King Kong-themed surprises that will be announced closer to the event.

As always, the festival promises to be fun for everyone, regardless of age, and will be a family-friendly event.

Revere Beach proudly is America’s oldest public beach and has been undergoing a new Renaissance-era in the past decade and the festival will give long-time residents of the Boston area an opportunity to see first-hand the transformation that has occurred in recent years.

With good weather, the festival could attract up to a million people. Fortunately, the Blue Line has a stop at Revere Beach (and at Wonderland) and offers the best means of transportation for visitors. So mark your calendars now to be sure to check out what has become one of the most-anticipated events of the summer season in the Greater Boston (and beyond) area