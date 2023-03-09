Bob Haas III Announces He Will Run for Councilor-at-Large

Bob Haas III, son of the legendary former Revere mayor and city councillor, Robert Haas Jr., and Juanita Haas, has announced that he will be candidate for a councillor-at-large seat in the 2023 municipal election.

“I’m very excited to announce that I will be running for councillor-at-large,” Haas said Monday after making the decision with his family one day earlier. “And as I posted on my social media, I have finally decided to take a page out of my father’s book. Team Haas can’t wait to get started: The Red and Yellow are back.”

Bob Haas, with his wife, Nanci, and children RJ and Leni.

Bob III was referring to the colors, red and yellow, which were used on political stickers, literature and souvenirs, such as jar openers and pens, during his father’s campaigns for office. The late Mr. Robert Haas Jr. served as mayor of Revere from 1992 to 2000 and was in his 26th year on the Revere City Council when he died unexpectedly in 2017 at the age of 74.

Mr. Haas carved out a tremendous legacy of public service, and the health and wellness center on Charger Road will be named the Robert J. Haas Jr. Health and Wellness Center.

After consulting with his wife, Nanci, his mother, Juanita, his sisters, Rachel and Jennifer, and a few close friends, Bob III said he’s ready to commit to a vigorous campaign for office, with the goal of serving the people of Revere in the outstanding, professional manner like his father did for close to four decades in city government.

“I’m excited for the opportunity,” said Bob III. “I’m all in. I think it’s going to be great. Sunday was an emotional day talking to my mom and what my dad meant to us. Since making the announcement, the support has been overwhelming.”

Bob III attended the Abraham Lincoln School and was an eighth grader at the Beachmont School when his father was elected mayor. “I learned a lot about the city, and my family and I have great memories of that time,” he said.

Bob III graduated from Revere High in 1996 and went on to receive a degree in Communications with a concentration in Journalism from Salem State University.

Following his graduation, Bob III took an editorial position at the Daily Item. He worked for the Revere School Department and is currently assistant director of the Revere Senior Center.

“I’ve met a lot of great people at the Center,” said Haas, who is 44. “One of the first people I talked to about my run for office was [Senior Center Director] Deb Peczka, and she was very excited. Debbie has been such an inspiration since I started here, just seeing how professionally she goes about her everyday business. Her friendship has meant so much to me.”

Bob and his wife, Nanci, have a son, Robert “RJ”, 4, and a daughter, Leni, who will be 2 in May. The family resides on Fenley Street.