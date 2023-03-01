Malden Catholic’s Brother Daniel Cremin To Be Honored on Mar. 2

In recognition of Malden Catholic’s longest serving Xaverian Brother, MC has dedicated its athletic hall of fame to Brother Daniel Cremin, C.F.X. who spent 23 years at the school coaching and teaching physical education instruction and 23 years at the school as a counselor. The school’s hall of fame was originally established in 1989 and it celebrated the institution’s strong athletic history and outstanding individual athlete, team, coach and volunteer accomplishments with a formal induction into the MC Hall of Fame for sixteen years.

The Hall of Fame event will be held on Thursday, March 2 at Anthony’s of Malden. Mayor Gary Christenson will be in attendance along with 350 guests to honor several former great Lancer athletes, legendary coaches and two MC teams. A social hour will be held starting at 5:30 PM before the Hall of Fame ceremony begins at 6 PM. Tickets are sold out for the event.

Those who will be honored and inducted into the MC Hall of Fame are:

Brian Parow ’04 – MC Wrestling (Chelmsford, MA)

Brian Parow ’04 participated in the MC Wrestling team for all 4 years in high school, culminating in his senior year as team Captain, and weighing in at 135 lbs. Throughout his four years, he had multiple accomplishments and records under his belt- most notably, he won the 2004 Sectional and State Championship and was ranked 3rd in New England that year. He also had the greatest number of wins ever at Malden Catholic (110).

Dario Pizzano ’09 – MC Baseball (Hoboken, NJ)

Dario Pizzano ’09 lettered all four years as a member of the MC Baseball team. A two-time captain, two-time Catholic Conference All-Star, and a two-time Catholic Conference Batting Champion, he has the most career hits in MC’s history. During his senior year, he was the Catholic Conference MVP, an EMass All-Star and a first team Massachusetts All-Star and MVP. He was also named a Boston Herald All-Scholastic, Boston Globe Division 1 Player of the Year and an Honorable Mention All-American. His team won the Catholic Conference Championship and reached the EMass Final in 2008. In 2009, he was a part of the Boston Herald Preseason Number One Ranked team in the state.

David Caputo ’85 – MC Football and Baseball (Rowley, MA)

David Caputo ’85 played MC varsity Baseball and Football. In Football, he started on both the offensive and defensive lines and was named a Catholic Conference All-Star in 1984, one of only two defensive tackles for the entire Catholic Conference to be recognized. In his senior season, he was named a Boston Herald Division II All-Star. As a senior David started as an offensive guard and defensive tackle for the Catholic Conference Co-Champion Lancers and he was a key contributor for a Lancer team that defeated St John’s Prep and BC High in the same incredible season. David went to play college football for the Michigan Wolverines and earned 2 Big Ten Title rings, a Rose Bowl Championship Ring and an M Ring and a Varsity Letter from the legendary college program.

Domenic “Junior” Vincenzo Jr. ’94 – MC Soccer (North Reading, MA)

Domenic “Junior” Vincenzo Jr. ’94 was a four-year starter for the MC Boys Soccer team. He was the leading goal-scorer as a freshman, a three-time 1st Team Catholic Conference All-Star, two-time Captain, two-time Daily News Mercury All-Scholastic, the 1993-94 Daily News Mercury Player of the Year, and the 1993-94 Eastern Mass Soccer Coaches Association All-Star.

Jack Leavitt ’02 – MC Swimming (Silver Spring, MD)

Jack Leavitt ’02 was a member of the Malden Catholic swim team from 1998 – 2002. Jack was team Captain and school record holder in the 100 Freestyle and 100 Backstroke. Leavitt was team MVP all four years and in his senior year, was MIAA State Champion in the 100-yard Backstroke.

Richard “Rick” Mazzei ’74 – MC Lacrosse Coach and Athletic Director (Notre Dame, IN)

Richard Mazzei ’74 returned to MC to become the Athletic Director. As the AD, he created a varsity Lacrosse team in 1996 and became the Boys Lacrosse coach. He is the first coach in state history with 400 wins, with over 200 wins as a Lancer. He has earned six Catholic Conference Championships, his team was the D1 runner-up in 2004 and was also the Boston Globe Coach of the Year in 2004. He was a MC faculty member for 30 years teaching US History, and was has been inducted into the Beverly High School and New England Lacrosse Hall of Fames.

Ryan Layton ’02 – MC Football, Hockey and Lacrosse (Wilmington, MA)

Ryan Layton ’02 was a three-sport stand-out in Football, Hockey and Lacrosse. He played four years of varsity Hockey and three years of varsity Football and Lacrosse. In his junior and senior year, he earned Catholic Conference All-Star in all three sports. In his senior year, he was earned the Most Valuable Player Award by his coaches in Football and Hockey. That year, he also was elected Captain in all three sports and earned the Extraordinary Achievement in Athletics Award. In his sophomore year he was also awarded Sophomore of the Year Award.

Sean Layton ’03 – MC Football, Hockey and Lacrosse (Medford, MA)

Sean Layton ’03 was a three-sport stand-out athlete which included MC Football, Hockey and Lacrosse. He played four years of varsity Hockey and three years of varsity Football and Lacrosse. In both his junior and senior years, he earned Catholic Conference All-Star in all three sports. In his senior year, he was Captain of all three teams and was named a Boston Globe and Boston Herald All-Scholastic in both Football and Lacrosse. He was also named an All-American in lacrosse. His freshman year he was the recipient of Freshman of the Year in 2000 along with the Brother Kevin Kenny C.F.X., Award and earned the Extra Achievement in Athletics Award his senior year.

Stephen Joseph Harris ’68 – MC Football, Hockey, Baseball and Track (Tewksbury, MA)

Stephen Joseph Harris ’68 participated in multiple sports at MC including Football, Hockey, Baseball and Track programs. During his freshman year with the hockey team, the team made the state tournament. In his sophomore year, the MC Football team went undefeated and became State Champions. In his senior year, he was ranked #1 in Offense in the Catholic Conference.

Steve Freker – MC Baseball Coach 2000 – 2012 (Malden, MA)

Steve Freker was an exemplary Baseball coach at MC for 13 seasons, from 2000 – 2012. In those 13 seasons, he finished with a record of 182-93, including 11 trips to the MIAA Division 1 State Tournament, with a post-season record of 27-10. This included two North Sectional Championships, five trips to the North Finals and one Eastern Mass Championship. In 2003, MC Baseball won the MIAA Division 1 State Championship. Freker also assisted in coaching football for seven seasons and basketball for two seasons.

Stephen Wishoski ’68 – Football, Baseball (Malden, MA)

Stephen Wishoski ’68 is a four-year member of the MC Football and Baseball teams. He was Captain of the 1967 Football team and selected to the Catholic Conference All Star team. He was a two-way player and starter for the undefeated MC Massachusetts Class B Championship football team in 1965. He is the son of Walter Wishoski, a graduate of MC’s first graduating class of 1936 and an inaugural member of MC’s Hall of Fame. He was also in the last graduating class from the “old MC” on Highland Avenue.

1960 – 1961 MC Boys Basketball Team

The 1960-61 MC Boys Basketball Team had a slow start to the season but finished with a 16-4 record after winning 10 straight games. The team won the New England Catholic Conference tournament and are the first basketball team in MC History to win the Catholic Conference title. Captain Tom Horne was recognized as a Catholic Conference All-Conference 1st Team, and Tom Mamos was awarded the New England Catholic Tournament MVP.

Coaches: Head Coach Leonard Dempsey ’53 (Italy) and Assistant Coach Joe Mulkerrin ’55 (Virginia Beach, VA)

Players: Gerald Driscoll ’62 (Beverly, MA), Ed Feeley ’61 (Bluffton, SC), Robert Creeden ’62 (Dennis, MA), James Russell ’61 (Needham, MA), Charles Dineen ’63 (South Weymouth, MA), John Healey ’61 (Sun City, AZ), Tom Horne ’61 (Westwood, MA), Robert Kelley ’61 (Tuftonboro, NH), James Carroll ’62 (Topsfield, MA), Tom Mamos ’62 (Westford, MA), William Johnson ’62, Hugh Murphy ’62 (Jamestown, RI).

2010 – 2011 MC Boys Hockey Team

A preseason number 1 pick by hockey guru Jim Clark of the Boston Herald, the 2010 – 2011 team lived up to their billing and won the first State Championship hockey title for MC since 1974. An outstanding team led by legendary Coach Chris Serino P’07, ’09, this team firmly re-established MC as a powerful New England hockey presence by winning a Catholic Conference Championship and the first of 5 Super Eight titles spanning a period of 6 years. The Lancers beat St. Johns Prep 4-3 in overtime for the State Championship in front of 8,000 fans at Boston Garden and brought home the trophy. The 2010-2011 team finished with an impressive 21-2-2 record.

Coaches: Head Coach Chris Serino P’07, ’09 (Saugus, MA), Assistant Coach Phil Antonelli ’92 (Everett, MA), Assistant Coach John McLean P’15 (Wakefield, MA), Assistant Coach Patrick Driscoll (Reading, MA) and Team Manager Robert Reppucci ’75 (Everett, MA).

Players: John Egan ’11 (Everett, MA), Ryan Fitzgerald ’13 North (Reading, MA), Ben Rosa ’12 (Billerica, MA), Michael Iovanna ’13 (Boston, MA), Brian Cameron ’14 (Wakefield, MA), Brendan White ’11 (Wakefield, MA), Garrett White ’11 (Osterville, MA), Patrick Wrenn ’14 (Charlestown, MA), Paul Wrenn ’11 (Charlestown, MA), Brendan Collier ’12 (Charlestown, MA), Paul Myers-O’Connell ’12 (Charlestown, MA), Colin MacGillivray ’13 (Peabody, MA), Jackson Petri ’11 (Wenham, MA), Andrew Travers ’13 (Lynn, MA), Nicholas Roberto ’12 (Wakefield, MA), Richard Keogh ’11 (North Reading, MA), Robert Keogh ’12 (North Reading, MA), Paul Limone ’11 (Medford, MA), Patrick Young ’11 (Methuen, MA), Cam Ferry ’13 (Georgetown, MA), Tyler Sifferlen ’14 (North Andover, MA), Matthew Hamill ’11 (Peabody, MA), Andrew Cross ’14 (Reading, MA), Michael Vecchionne ’11 (Saugus, MA), Nolan Carrier ’12 (Somerville, MA), Connor Evangelista ’12 (Stoneham, MA), Nicholas Rolli ’14 (Stoneham, MA), Timothy Lynch ’11 (Lynnfield, MA), Nicholas Masiello ’12 (Wilmington, MA), Jake Porrazzo ’13 (Medford, MA), Michael Clancy ’11 (Lynn, MA), Joe Sullivan ’11 (Saugus, MA).