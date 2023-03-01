Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Giraldo Earns Dean’s List

Emerson College student Laura Giraldo of Revere earned Dean’s List honors for the Fall 2022 Semester.

The requirement to make Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester.

Laura Giraldo is majoring in Journalism and is a member of the Class of 2024.

Sarmanian Named to Husson University’s Honors List

Revere resident, Kayla Sarmanian, has been named to Husson University’s Honors List for the Fall 2022 semester.

During the fall semester, Sarmanian was enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in exercise science program.

Students who make the Honors List must be enrolled as an undergraduate student, carry a full-time load of 12 credit hours, complete all attempted courses in the time allotted for the semester, and achieve a 3.40 to 3.59 semester grade-point average. Credits from pass/fail classes do not qualify toward meeting the minimum credit hour requirement.

