Revere Among Communities Selected for NEFA’s ‘Making It Public’

Special to the Journal

The New England Foundation for the Arts (NEFA) selected 11 communities including Revere for “Making it Public” 2023, a training developed by Forecast Public Art (FPA) and offered in partnership with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) Arts and Culture Department. Next month, the municipalities will begin their free, five-week virtual training that is designed and facilitated by FPA to equip administrators in strengthening local capacity to support, create, and promote more vibrant and just public art making. The competitive public art training and facilitation program, will include a $15,000 grant to fund local artists.

At the conclusion of the training, municipal administrators will have the tools needed to create their own call for temporary public art and, with guidance from MAPC, an understanding of how to apply those tools within the context of Massachusetts. Participating municipalities also receive a $15,000 grant from NEFA to fund artists selected through a call for temporary public art in 2023.

“’Making it Public’ empowers municipalities to foster vibrant and engaging places, and the focus on temporary public art – which is installed/exhibited for up to eighteen months – creates more equitable access to the program,” said Director of Arts and Culture at MAPC Annis Sengupta.

“Making it Public” covers practical and tactical subject matters for administrators at all stages of their career facilitating public art, such as stakeholder considerations, community engagement, preparing a call-for-artists, equitable selection processes, contracting, and more.

A parallel track of the program, “Making it Public for MA Artists,” will take place concurrently during the five-week workshop series from March 14 through April 11. Artists in Massachusetts of all disciplines interested in exploring and expanding their public art making practice can register for this free program on NEFA’s website: https://www.nefa.org/MakingItPublic.