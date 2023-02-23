Obituaries 02-23-2023

Donna Jeanne Menard

Of Saugus, Formerly of Revere

Donna Jeanne Menard of Saugus, formerly of Revere, passed away on February 14 at Brigham and Women’s Hospital after a three year battle with Multiple Myeloma.

Donna was a long time resident of Revere. Born at Revere Memorial Hospital to the late Kenneth Menard and Dorothy O’Brien, she was the dear sister of retired Revere Fire Deputy Chief Gregory Menard of Sanford, ME and Mary O’Brien of Winthrop. Donna proudly co-parented with the late Joseph Griffin of Revere. Donna leaves behind her two sons; Joseph Menard of Saugus and Revere Fire Captain Sean Griffin of Danvers and his wife, Casey with their daughter Isla Rae, who she was most proud of. She also leaves behind her nieces, Dorothy and Lexi Forristall and Lexi’s fiancé, Alex Maghsoudi, along with many cousins, extended family and friends with whom she remained very close.

Donna had many trades over the years. She was a hairdresser, florist, and at one time she owned her own cleaning business. Her true passion was cooking, planting and crafts. She was also mostly driven by her love for family and friends. She will be dearly missed.

Her Funeral was held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere on Saturday, February 18 followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony’s Church and interment in Woodlawn Cemetery. For guest book, please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Patricia Helen Roy

Of Maine, formerly of Revere

Patricia Helen (Hurd) Roy, 84, passed away on Tuesday, December 27 at home in Waterville, ME surrounded by family.

Patricia was born in Waterville, ME on December 22, 1938 to the late Vern and Evelyn (Fitzmaurice) Hurd. She later moved with her young family to Revere where she lived until moving back to Waterville last year.

Patricia worked for many years for York Steak House in Revere and later for Building 19 in Lynn. After retiring, she worked part-time for Meals on Wheels in Revere. Patricia enjoyed spending time with family, especially baby-sitting for her grandchildren, who adored and will greatly miss her. She also enjoyed word puzzles and watching wrestling.

Patricia was the beloved mother of Sherill Santos and her husband, Luis, David L. Roy III and his wife, Valerie, Pamela Roy and her partner, Ron Torres, Wilfred (Jamie) Roy and his late partner, Loriea Rodrigues and Jennifer Couch. She was also the loving grandmother of Tyler Roy and his wife, Renee, Michelina Roy, David Roy, Brittany Couch and Tiffany Barbosa and her husband, Louis and the great grandmother of Nicholas, Layla and Maya.

Patricia is survived by two siblings, Rachel Raven and Lawrence Hurd. She was predeceased by her siblings: Margaret Fortin, Arlene Hurd, Kathleen Michaud, Shirley Sawlivich, Rebecca Hurd, Merle Hurd, Bernard Pinnette and Verne Hurd Jr.

A graveside service will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Freedom, ME in the spring of 2023.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.VeilleuxFuneralHome.com for the Roy family.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home 8 Elm St. Waterville Maine 04901.

Charlotte O’Hearn

Retired Finance Analyst

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours today, Wednesday, February 22 from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Charlotte (Daurie) O’Hearn who passed away on February 13 following a long illness. She was 67 years of age. A Funeral Service will be conducted in the Funeral Home at 12 p.m., followed by interment in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody.

Born and raised in Somerville, the daughter of Paul L. and Joan T. (Quinlan) Daurie, she attended Somerville schools and graduated from Somerville High School. Following high school, she continued her education by attending Boston University and Salem State University, studying to become a dental assistant and soon began working in that field. She married Stephen B. O’Hearn and the couple settled in Revere.

Charlotte eventually began working for Fidelity Investments in customer service and worked her up to the Finance Department. After gaining expertise in that division, she would find a career working as a Finance Analyst for the Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency, retiring in 2019.

Charlotte was an avid reader and was a member of several book clubs throughout the years. She also loved arts and crafts and crocheting. She was a longtime resident of Revere and took residence in Chelsea in 2012.

The beloved wife of the late Stephen B. O’Hearn, she was the devoted mother of Shannon M. O’Hearn of Chelsea; dear sister of Susan A. Daurie and her wife, Krone Weidler of Daytona Beach, FL, Terrance Daurie of Billerica and the late Michael P. Daurie of Londonderry, NH; loving sister-in-law of the late Thomas J. O’Hearn and his surviving wife, Barbara of Salisbury. She is also lovingly survived by several cousins.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.​

To send online condolences, please visit ​www.vsvfunerals.com​.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care & direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.