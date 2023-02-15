Obituaries 02-15-2023

Richard “Dickie” Coscia

He Was One of a Kind and Will Be Greatly Missed by Family and Friends

Richard “Dickie” Coscia, a lifelong resident of Revere, passed away peacefully on February 10 surrounded by his family.

Richard took pride in his large family and his happiest times were spent with them. He had many passions, one of which was being a thoroughbred horse trainer. For those lucky enough to know him, he was one of a kind and will be greatly missed by family and friends.

He was the loving husband of 65 years to Scarlett (Quintina), beloved father of Courtney Sharad and her husband, Steven, grandfather of Saxton Sharad and his wife, Karen and Savannah Freedman and her husband, Joshua. He is also survived by great-grandsons Marston and Linden Sharad and three great granddaughters on the way.

Richard was born on July 2, 1935 – the youngest of 13 children of Nicola and Marianina Coscia; brother of the late Josephine Reppucci and her husband, John, Jennie Anzuoni and her husband, Jimmy, Joseph Coscia and his wife, Edith, Eugene Coscia, Phillip Coscia, Phyllis Coscia, Anthony Coscia and his wife, Marie, Danny Coscia and his surviving wife, Marie, Millie Coscia, Gilda Coscia, Gloria Gazo and her husband, Joe and Robert Coscia and his surviving wife, Frances.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St, Revere on Monday, February 20 at 12 noon. Private Interment.

Phyllis Porcella

Retired Medical Transcriptionist

Phyllis (Alickman) Porcella of Lynnfield, formerly of Revere and Chelsea.

Before retiring, Phyllis worked as a medical transcriptionist for 35 years. She enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family and friends. She was a planner by nature and often organized outings with her close knit friends. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking, reading, exercising, writing, drawing and painting. She will truly be missed by all who knew her.

Born on February 7, 1948 and raised in Chelsea, she was the loving daughter of the late Benjamin Alickman and Ethel (Shanis) and step daughter of the late Rachel Alickman; beloved wife of Richard “Dickie” Porcella, adored mother of Ronda Malone and her husband, Christopher Malone of Danvers, cherished grandmother of Abigail and Matthew Malone, sister of Allen Alickman of W. Roxbury, and the late Irwin Alickman and is also survived by her step sisters, nieces, nephew, and many loving cousins.

A Visitation was held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere St, Revere on Monday, February 13 followed by a Graveside Service at Puritan Memorial Park In Peabody. In lieu of flowers. donations can be made in Phyllis' name to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 or at www.dana-farber.org.

David Hunt

Motorcycle Enthusiast

David B. Hunt has passed at 70 years

A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Tuesday, February 14 in the Immaculate Conception Church, Revere for David Brian “Dave” Hunt, formerly of Revere, who passed on February 4 from complications of a spinal cord injury.

David was born in 1952 to William J. and Mary (Merrick) Hunt. He attended Immaculate Conception grammar school and graduated from Revere High School in 1971 where he played varsity hockey. David worked as a professional truck driver for many years.

As a young man, David’s interests were body building and martial arts, both at which he excelled. His real lifelong passion was owning, building and racing motorcycles, especially Harley Davidsons.

He was the beloved son of the late William J. Hunt, Jr. and Mary M. (Merrick) Hunt; cherished brother of Kathleen M. Phair and her late husband, Michael of Melrose, Barbara C. Hunt of Saugus, John R. Hunt and his wife, Jennifer of Longmeadow and the late William J. Hunt, III, and the late Patricia M. Finneran; dear brother-in-law of Susan Hunt of Hillsboro, New Hampshire; adored uncle of P.J. and Michael Finneran, Erin and Melissa Phair, Brianne, Jennifer, Stephanie, Carly, Chloe and Liam Hunt and granduncle to Christopher and Nicole Finneran.​

Barbara Tempesta

She Put Her Family First and Was Always There for Them

Barbara R. Tempesta has passed at 82 years

Family and friends attended Visiting Hours on Tuesday, February in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Barbara R. Tempesta, who passed away on Thursday, February 9 at the Lighthouse Nursing Care Center in Revere following a long and heroic battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Her Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home today, Wednesday, February 15 at 11 a.m., followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Born and raised in Revere, Barbara was the daughter of the late Tullio and Violet (Lilly), sister to the late Elizabeth (and late husband, Anthony) Morico, the late Carol (and her husband, Nicholas) Giammarino, the late Robert and to Thomas (and his late wife, Donna), or the “ones”, as she put it. She was the beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews (the “twos”); great-aunt to even more (the “threes”); and great-great aunt to several as well (the “fours”).

Barbara adored her family and was very much a second mother to her nieces and nephews, and grandmother to their children, hosting annual Halloween parties, Easter breakfasts and dinner every Friday night for all who wanted to attend, as well as cheering them on at drum corps meets and sportingevents. She put her family first and was always there for them.

After graduating in the top 7% of her class from Revere High School in 1958, Barbara’s career was spent at Chelsea Bottling Company in Chelsea, where she became the foreman. After retiring from Chelsea Bottle, the owner asked her to return until he could sell the business and retire himself. Although it was a tough physical job and her aching body needed a rest, she gave the company one more year because they needed her and she wouldn’t let them down.

Barbara was an exceptionally caring and kindhearted woman. She was the first one to offer help to those who needed it and would give you the shirt right off her back if you asked.

Barbara loved sports and often lamented that other than girls basketball (in which she participated while in high school), sporting opportunities for girls were quite limited. With this in mind, Barbara became a manager, mentor, and coach to young girls on the Jazz softball team, of Revere Youth Softball (formerly St Mary’s). She thoroughly enjoyed coaching and she loved each of those girls. It was like hitting the lottery to be placed on her team. She devoted herself to “her girls” for twenty years of summers, and she ran a winter team for several years as well. She was a staple at the field even when her own team wasn’t playing.

In addition to sports, Barbara was fascinated with ancient Egypt and read everything she could get her hands on about it. She would have loved to have visited if she didn’t have to cross an ocean to get there.

She also had a passion for elephants and amassed quite a collection of elephant figurines.

Barbara was feisty, opinionated and strong-willed to the core. She would fight for the little guy, the underdog, the oppressed, and would never back down from what she believed in. When given the devastating diagnosis of Alzheimer’s, she was determined to not only fight it, but to fight the stigma attached to diagnoses of the brain and mental health. She was never embarrassed by her illness and had no qualms about stating her diagnosis publicly.

Barbara was one of a kind. She loved and was loved by not only her family, but so many other people who she touched. She was Auntie to everyone who knew her, and will be so very missed.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Lighthouse Nursing Care Center/Resident Council Fund, 204 Proctor Ave, Revere 02151.

