Make a Splash at the 2023 JetBlue Shamrock Splash

Get Cold for a Cause on Sunday March 12 with Save the Harbor/Save the Bay at the 12th annual JetBlue Shamrock Splash! Join 250 splashers to raise money for free, fun summer events in YOUR community by plunging into the cold, clean waters of Boston Harbor at Constitution Beach in East Boston.

After a plunge in the cold harbor, participants will warm up with plenty of hot clam chowder and Harpoon beverages. Splashers are encouraged to wear a zany outfit or kooky costume of their choosing. The top six fundraisers and participants with the best costumes will win free round trip JetBlue tickets to anywhere JetBlue flies.

Money raised at the Shamrock Splash will support Save the Harbor/Save the Bay’s Better Beaches Program in partnership with the Department of Conservation and Recreation. The Better Beaches grant allows local organizations to host fun beach events free to the public in Nahant, Lynn, Revere, Winthrop, East Boston, South Boston, Dorchester, Quincy, and Hull.

Last year, money raised at the splashed sponsored events in Winthrop including movie nights, kayaking, canoeing, swimming, and more.

This year, with your help, Save the Harbor will be able to award $300,000 in Better Beaches grants to local organizations.

Make a team, raise money, and brave the cold harbor! To register for the 2023 JetBlue Shamrock Splash, visit www.shamrocksplash.com

Got a great idea for a free beach event or program? Let us know and apply for a Better Beaches grant at https://www.savetheharbor.org/better-beaches! You can also vote for your favorite event idea at https://www.savetheharbor.org/participatory.

Save the Harbor’s success would not be possible without our program partners and event sponsors, including Arctic Chill, FMC Ice Sports, Bay State Cruise Company, Blue Cross Blue Shield of MA, The Blue Sky Collaborative, Boston & Maine Webcams, The Boston Foundation, BostonHarbor.com, Boston Properties, Coast Cannabis, The Coca-Cola Foundation, Comcast, Cronin Group, Constellation Generation, Comcast Foundation, the Daily Catch, Department of Conservation and Recreation, Eastern Salt Company, Inc, Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, Harpoon, IR+M Charitable Fund, JetBlue, John Hancock Financial Services, Massachusetts Convention Center Authority, Massport, P&G Gillette, Mix 104.1, National Grid, and The Richard Saltonstall Charitable Foundation.

In addition, Save the Harbor recognizes the Metropolitan Beaches Commission Co-Chairs Senator Brendan Crighton of Lynn, and Representative Adrian Madaro of East Boston and the legislative and community members of the Commission as well as Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ron Mariano for their support for our beaches and our communities. We also thank the Baker-Polito Administration, the Massachusetts Legislature, Save the Harbor’s partners at the Department of Conservation and Recreation, the Boston Centers for Youth & Families, the YMCA of Greater Boston, and the hundreds of people who take part in the Shamrock Splash for their support.