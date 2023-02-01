Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Dean’s Honor Roll at Southwestern College

Top scholars at Southwestern College in Winfield and at Southwestern College Professional Studies have been announced with the release of the Dean’s Honor Roll for the fall 2022 semester. Full-time students who earned grade point averages of at least 3.70 (4.0 equals an A) were eligible for the honor.

Local student on the list includes:

• John Tran of Revere

Southwestern College is a private liberal arts college, founded in 1885 by Methodists in south central Kansas. Today its Winfield campus is the residential hub that guides students to lives of meaning and service, with well-rounded academic and extra-curricular offerings attracting traditional-aged students from throughout the nation and world. Southwestern College Professional Studies provides options for online students in any location and has been named a top provider for persons serving in the military. The college continues to be affiliated with the United Methodist Church and is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission to offer bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees.

Revere Resident Named to International Honor Society

Revere resident, Gina Buccieri, is among select students from Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H., who have been inducted into the Epsilon Tau-at-Large Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau, the International Honor Society of Nursing.

This fall Sigma Theta Tau inducted Buccieri among 30 students for the 2022-2023 academic year. Buccieri is expected to graduate in May 2023 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

To be considered for induction into Sigma Theta Tau, students must have completed at least half of the nursing curriculum in baccalaureate programs at accredited institutions of higher education, rank in the upper 35 percent of their graduating class, and have a minimum 3.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

In 1922 six nurses founded Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing, today known as Sigma, at the Indiana University Training School for Nurses, now home of the Indiana University School of Nursing. The society’s name derives from the Greek words for love, courage, and honor. Currently, Sigma has more than 135,000 active members who live in more than 100 countries.

Holy Cross Announces Fall 2022 Dean’s List

College of the Holy Cross congratulates the following students who were named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year.

Christina DiRuzza of Revere, member of the class of 2026

Kyle Gove of Revere, member of the class of 2025

Briti Prajapati of Revere, member of the class of 2023

To qualify, students must pass four or more letter-graded courses with no failing grades during the semester and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

The College of the Holy Cross, in Worcester, Mass., is among the nation’s leading liberal arts institutions. A highly selective, four-year, exclusively undergraduate college of 3,100 students, Holy Cross is renowned for offering a rigorous, personalized education in the Jesuit, Catholic tradition. Since its founding in 1843, Holy Cross has made a positive impact in society by graduating students who distinguish themselves as thoughtful leaders in business, professional and civic life.