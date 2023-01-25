Senator Edwards Serves on the Transition Committees Of AG Andrea Campbell, Auditor Diana DiZoglio, and DA Kevin Hayden

Senator Lydia Edwards (D-Boston) has been serving on the Attorney General Andrea Campbell’s Public Protection and Advocacy Bureau Team on her Transition Committee, additionally has been advising Auditor Diana DiZoglio on issues regarding workplace culture, inclusion, and accountability, and is the Co-Chair of District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s Transition Committee.

“I’m proud to be asked to serve on the transition teams of Attorney General-Elect Andrea Campbell, Auditor Diana DiZoglio, and District Attorney Kevin Hayden. I’m honored to be chosen to help guide these capable officials as they enter their first full terms”. said State Senator Lydia Edwards (D-Boston)

“Thank you, Attorney General Andrea Campbell, for asking me to serve on your transition committee and advise you on Public Protection and Advocacy. I was inspired by Andrea Campbell’s ability to lead on the Boston City Council and am eager to help her succeed as Attorney General’s office. said State Senator Lydia Edwards (D-Boston)

“Thank you, Auditor Diana DiZoglio, for asking me to serve on your transition team I look forward to continuing our conversations ahead about how the Auditors office can be used to best serve the people of the Commonwealth” said State Senator Lydia Edwards (D-Boston)

“Thank you, District Attorney Kevin Hayden, for naming me as one of the co-chairs on your transition team. My focus is to use this position to ensure the District Attorney’s office serves every community in the county. I approach this role seriously and intend to give him direct, honest, feedback and suggestions which are supported by many stakeholders even those that didn’t support his candidacy”. said State Senator Lydia Edwards (D-Boston)