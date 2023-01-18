News Briefs

Agencies Announce New Round of High School Financial Education Fair Funding

The State Treasurer’s Office of Economic Empowerment (OEE), in partnership with the Massachusetts Division of Banks (DOB) and the Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation (OCABR), announced additional funding for the 2022-2023 Financial Education Innovation Fund Grant. This grant opportunity provides financial assistance for Massachusetts high schools hosting financial education fairs during the 2022-2023 school year.

Known as Credit for Life fairs, these workshops offer fun and unique experiences for students to learn about personal finance topics before they graduate. Massachusetts public or charter high schools and special education programs approved by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) are eligible to apply.

Schools that were already awarded a grant for the 2022-2023 school year are not eligible to receive additional funding.

Applications are open until Friday, February 17th. Schools can learn more and apply here.

This marks the 11th round of the grant since its inception in 2015 and the second round for the 2022-2023 school year. In December, the agencies awarded a total of $115,400 to 39 schools to create new or expand pre-existing financial education fairs, which will serve around 9,000 students according to the grantees’ estimates.

Since 2015, over 40,000 Massachusetts students have attended Credit for Life Fairs. The Financial Education Innovation Fund Grant was established as an ongoing effort to strengthen access to financial literacy throughout Massachusetts. This financial education program is funded by the Division of Banks through a settlement over alleged unlawful lending practices.