Seventy-Two Northeast Metro Tech High School Students Receive Adams Scholarship

Northeast Metro Tech High School Principal/Deputy-Director Carla Scuzzarella is pleased to announce that 72 seniors at the high school are among their peers statewide to receive the state’s John and Abigail Adams Scholarship.

This scholarship is available to students whose MCAS performance puts them in the top 25 percent of their district. To be eligible, students must either score advanced on one exam and high proficient on the other two, or advanced on the English, Math and Science exams.

“We routinely have a high number of our students qualify for the Adams Scholarship, and the Class of 2023 is no exception. This is a special group, who came back to school under very difficult circumstances in 2020-2021, and took the MCAS exams seriously in spring 2021,” said Principal Scuzzarella. “We are extremely proud of our seniors and the example they have set for our younger students.”

Recipients of the Adams Scholarship are granted four years of free tuition at Massachusetts state colleges and universities. Students who receive the Adams scholarship must complete their college program in four years or less and maintain a cumulative 3.0 grade point average.

Northeast Metro Tech recently honored its scholarship recipients with a breakfast for students and their parents on Friday, December 2, 2022.

The following Northeast Metro Tech High School seniors from Revere have earned an Adams Scholarship:

Dante Faiella, Alyssa Particelli, Jayro Aguirre Lemus, Chris Gutierrez Hernandez, Aimee Gomez Urrea, Omar Leon Prieto, Madison Hennessey, Daniela Umanzor Zavala, Abdessalam Ghchioua, Anthony Re Norena, Sebastian Mendoza Martinez, and Josue Pais

The John and Abigail Adams Scholarship is a merit-based program that provides a credit toward tuition for up to eight semesters of undergraduate education at a Massachusetts state college or university. For this scholarship, merit is based on student scores on the 10th grade Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS) test. The purpose of the award is to reward and inspire student achievement;

help attract more high-performing students to Massachusetts public higher education; and to provide families of college-bound students with financial assistance.