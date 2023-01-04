RHS Sports Roundup

4-2 RHS Boys Hoop Resumes GBL Schedule

The 4-2 Revere High boys basketball team was set to return to action this week against its Greater Boston League (GBL) opponents after a string of three non-league contests.

Last week, coach David Leary and his Patriots played in the second annual David Green Tournament in Winthrop. Revere topped East Boston in the opening round, 67-51, but came up short against a hot-shooting Saugus squad in the championship game, 67-47.

The Patriots were set to host GBL foe Lynn English, the third-ranked team in the state that has outscored its opponents by an average score of 89-41 en route to compiling a 6-0 record, last night (Tuesday).

They will travel to Medford tomorrow evening (Thursday) and then will make the short ride down Broadway to Chelsea next Tuesday.

RHS Girls Look To Get Back on Track

The Revere High girls basketball team will be looking to return to the win column when the Lady Patriots resume their schedule against Greater Boston League (GBL) opponents this week.

Coach Chris Porrazzo and his crew were set to take on Lynn English yesterday (Tuesday) evening and will host Medford at the Merullo Fieldhouse tomorrow (Thursday) evening at 6:00. They will entertain non-league opponent Lowell next Monday and GBL foe Chelsea next Tuesday.

The Lady Patriots hosted the Revere Holiday Tournament over the break. Revere played MIlton in the opening round and came out on the short end of a 46-25 decision.

Junior captain Haley Belloise led Revere with nine points and grabbed four rebounds. Sophomore captain Belma Velic added six points, snared four boards, and blocked eight Milton shots. Sophomore Lea Doucete chipped in four points, three rebounds, and four steals.

“Obviously a tough game for us,” said Porrazzo. “Our inexperience showed. We were down a starter and everyone’s role had to shift. Going forward we have to learn to adapt better. Milton plays in a very tough league and all of their strengths shined against us. They are a talented and well-coached team.”

Milton went on to beat Saugus, which had advanced to the final with a 59-50 win over New Mission High, to win the tournament championship, 42-28.

In the consolation game, the Lady Patriots dropped a hard-fought, 35-32 decision to New Mission.

Velic led Revere in the scoring column with 12 points. Belma also pulled down eight rebounds and blocked two shots. Freshman Shayna Smith turned in a nice double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Shayna also made two steals.

“This was a highly competitive and close game,” noted Porrazzo, whose squad stands at 1-4 overall and 1-2 in the GBL. “We were once again down a starter, but we adapted better in this game. We had control, but then got outscored 10-4 in the final frame. We lost our poise there in the end, but we are doing our best to take it as a learning experience.”

RHS Track Teams Host English Today

The Revere High girls and boys indoor track & field teams will return to the track after the holiday break when they host Lynn English this evening (Wednesday) at the Merullo Fieldhouse.

Coach Racquel MacDonald’s girls squad and coach David Fleming’s boys will travel to Medford next Wednesday.