News Briefs

Sumner Tunnel Open This Holiday Weekend

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing the Sumner Tunnel will be open during the weekend of Friday, December 30, to accommodate the expected high volume of holiday vehicular traffic. Scheduled weekend closures as part of Phase 1 of the Sumner Tunnel Restoration Project will resume during the weekend of Friday, January 6.

Phase 1 of the Sumner Tunnel Restoration Project work requires scheduled weekend closures of the Sumner Tunnel for 36 weekends between June 2022 and May 2023, (excluding holiday weekends.)

To sign up for project updates, email alerts, and the latest information on the Sumner Tunnel project so that you can stay up to date as the project unfolds: Sign up for project updates.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are also encouraged to:

• Dial 511 and select a route to hear real–time conditions.

• Visit www.mass511.com, a website which provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

• Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.

• Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.

State unemployment and job estimates for November

The state’s November total unemployment rate was 3.4 percent, down one-tenth of a percentage point over-the-month, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development announced Friday.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ preliminary job estimates indicate Massachusetts gained 17,300 jobs in November. This follows last month’s revised gain of 10,000 jobs. The largest over the month private sector job gains were in Leisure and Hospitality, Education and Health Services, and Trade, Transportation, and Utilities. Employment now stands at 3,710,600. Since the employment trough in April 2020, Massachusetts gained 677,100 jobs.

From November 2021 to November 2022, BLS estimates Massachusetts gained 144,200 jobs. The largest over the year gains occurred in Leisure and Hospitality, Education and Health Services, and Professional and Business Services.

The November unemployment rate of 3.4 percent was three-tenths of a percentage point below the national rate of 3.7 percent reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The labor force decreased by an estimated 13,000 from 3,745,600 in October, with 7,300 fewer residents employed, and 5,800 fewer residents unemployed over-the-month.

Over-the-year, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down by 1.4 percentage points.

The state’s labor force participation rate – the total number of residents 16 or older who worked or were unemployed and actively sought work in the last four weeks – dropped by 0.2 percentage point at 65.3 percent over-the-month. Compared to November 2021, the labor force participation rate was down three-tenths of a percentage point.

November 2022 Employment Overview



Leisure and Hospitality gained 5,700 jobs over the month. Over the year, 29,100 were added.

Education and Health Services gained 3,700 jobs over the month. Over the year, 28,400 were added.

Government gained 3,000 jobs over the month. Over the year, 13,000 were added.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities gained 2,900 jobs over the month. Over the year, 18,300 were added.

Professional, Scientific, and Business Services gained 1,400 jobs over the month. Over the year, 28,400 were added.

Other Services gained 1,000 jobs over the month. Over the year, 1,200 were lost.

Information gained 500 jobs over the month. Over the year, 6,400 were added.

Construction gained 300 jobs over the month. Over the year, 10,900 were added.

Financial Activities lost 300 jobs over the month. Over the year, 4,800 were added.

Manufacturing lost 1,000 jobs over the month. Over the year, 6,100 were added.