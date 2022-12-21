Revere’s Dog Lady, Lisa Cutting, Thankful for Another Year Helping Animals

By Melissa Moore-Randall

Nestled off of North Shore Road, along the Saugus River, you will find a building that has become a safe haven for local animals. Many Revere residents are familiar with it and its owner, Lisa Cutting.

Known as the “Dog Lady”, Lisa takes in the city’s lost and vulnerable animals until they can be reunited with their families or be placed in loving homes.

The Grinch , Doglady Lisa Cutting, says the most precious gift you can receive is the love of an animal.

“What means the most to me is I am blessed to say I had another year to support our community and give every dog a warm place to lay their paws. This past year has been very difficult with the severe abuse cases, abandoned dogs, and suicides with animals left to fend for themselves.”

Cutting has been battling her own illness for the past 17 months. “These animals have given me a purpose even on my lowest days. I have watched them strive and become confident, healthy, and socialized animals. I can say they all have found homes. I am now on round three of chemo with fluid in the brain. The animals give me strength and hope that things do get better and to always keep fighting. That’s what our rescues have done and have shown me to be just like them.”

Cutting is grateful to be a part of the Revere community with her children and business. “We may have provided a service, but they have provided us with so much more, and that we will forever be grateful and blessed. Thank you to the Revere community who have supported us and donated to all the animals throughout this past year. Without the community we wouldn’t be able to continue.”

Donations are greatly appreciated including dog food like Nutramax lamb and rice, treats, toys and blankets. You can also make a monetary donation through Venmo @Lisa-Cutting-17.

“These dogs deserve the best life they can until they find their forever home. I’ve had two of them living at the kennel with who one has been here a year, and the other one who has been here 2 years. I will never give up on them, added Cutting”

Ocean View Kennel offers boarding, grooming, and day care. If you would like more information about pet services or want to make a donation to the kennel, you may visit Lisa at Ocean View Kennel which is located at 705 North Shore Road.