Congratulations, Katherine Clark

We wish to offer our congratulations to our Congresswoman, Katherine Clark (who represents the 5th Congressional District that includes Revere and Winthrop and extends west through Malden into Middlesex County) for her recent elevation to the position of Minority Whip, the second highest-ranking office among the Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Ms. Clark’s rise to a position of leadership among House Democrats — and we would note that Nancy Pelosi is the only other woman to have advanced as far — has been nothing less than meteoric. She was elected in a special election to fill the seat left vacant by our long-time Congressman, Ed Markey, when he ran successfully for the U.S. Senate in 2013 (which also was a special election when John Kerry became the Secretary of State under President Obama) and soon entered the leadership structure among House Democrats.

But unlike others in Congress (on both sides of the aisle) who are known more for their bombast than for their actual accomplishments, Congresswoman Clark actually does the real work of a member of Congress, both for her constituents and for our country.

We are proud that Katherine Clark is our representative in Congress and we congratulate her upon her elevation to a position of influence among her fellow Democrats.