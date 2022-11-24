When the Revere High football team takes to Winthrop’s Miller Field on Thanksgiving Day morning, coach Lou Cicatelli and his Patriots will be seeking their sixth straight victory over their Turkey Day archrivals.

The last two meetings have been exciting contests. The 2021 battle at Harry Della Russo Stadium (a 16-13 Revere win) went down to the wire. And the last time the teams met at Miller in 2019, they engaged in an epic battle in which the Patriots prevailed by a score of 46-31 (the game was a lot closer than the final score would indicate), led by the 378 rushing yards and six touchdowns of Revere’s star halfback, Joe Llanos.

This year’s contest promises to be a hard-fought battle. Both teams qualified for the post-season playoffs — and as usual, their Thanksgiving Day meeting represents a second season in itself, as they vie to keep the coveted Beachcomber Trophy for the coming year.

With pleasant and seasonable weather being forecast for Thursday morning, we expect that there will be a large crowd on hand. We urge both the players and the fans to exhibit good sportsmanship both on and off the field.

We wish coach Cicatelli and his crew the best of luck.

Let’s go Revere — beat Winthrop!!!!