The Revere Veterans Committee and the City of Revere Host Annual Veteran’s Day Dinner Dance at Casa Lucia

Last Friday night then Revere Veterans Committee along with the City of Revere hosted the annual dinner dance. Thanks to the generosity of the Joseph L Mottolo VFW Post 4524 the Casa Lucia was donated for the event. DJ Alan LaBella, Chinese Food buffet from the China Dragon in East Boston and over 100 enthusiastic guests to celebrate our veterans made for a successful evening in Revere.

The Revere Veterans Committee is Co-Chaired by Al Terminiello Jr. and Ira Novoselsky, founded by both and dedicated to helping veterans and others around the community. They have raised money to fund new flag poles at the Beachmont Veterans Memorial Middle School, giving scholarships to graduating RHS students, funding the RHS JROTC equipment, and funding events for Revere seniors.

Thanks to the generosity of donations from local businesses, like Beach Sales, DeMainio’s Restaurant, BJ’s Warehouse, and elected officials, to date thanks to School Committee member Carol Tye, Councillors Tony Zambuto, Marc Silvestri and Joanne McKenna and Mayor Brian Arrigo.

Revere Veterans Agent and Councillor Marc Silvestri brought greetings from Mayor Brian Arrigo and the Revere Veteran’s Dept. as well as the city council.