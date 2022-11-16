Revere’s Kathleen Bousquet Publishes Book

Special to the Journal

Revere native Kathleen (Callahan) Bousquet has worn many hats in her nearly 60 years, and now includes published author to her resume. Kathleen graduated from Revere High School in 1980, and Salem State in 1984. She held the title of Miss Massachusetts in 1986 and competed at the Miss America Pageant that fall. After marrying, she moved first to New Bedford, then Mansfield, relocating to central Florida. The four-year period after moving to Florida is the subject of her memoir – Curves in the Road: Lessons Learned at the Intersection of Cancer, Car Crashes and Career Changes.

After experiencing breast cancer nearly two decades before, Kathleen discovered she had Stage III endometrial cancer two weeks before a long-planned move from Massachusetts to Florida. The next curve that arrived when she was struck by a car crossing a road on her bicycle while on chemotherapy, breaking several bones in her leg and the opposite arm. Completing cancer therapy and surgery from a wheelchair, she was then informed she has a breast cancer recurrence, requiring a bilateral mastectomy. Once cancer free and mobile, the search for her next career path took more unexpected turns. The labyrinth of curves in the road included nine surgeries in under a year, an incredible tribe of new and old friends, and a spiritual journey of perseverance, gratitude, and humor to emerge as a stronger, more empathetic version of herself.

Armed with a biology degree from Salem State, Kathleen worked as a nuclear medicine technologist, and later manager. She took a leap into medical device sales, and then became an 8th grade science teacher for the Norwood Public Schools. She now enjoys an encore career as a Realtor in the Orlando area.

Kathleen’s book is now available from Amazon in paperback print and Kindle e-book versions. The book’s cover was designed by fellow classmate Tracey Capobianco Ranauro.