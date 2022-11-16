EBNHC Celebrates ICA Watershed Community

Special to the Journal

On, Wednesday, November 9, friends and staff of East Boston Neighborhood Health Center (EBNHC) gathered for an in-person reception to celebrate and honor the resilience and commitment of their community and staff at the ICA Watershed in East Boston’s shipyard.

Each year through corporate and private sponsorships, ticket sales, a silent art auction, raffles and other donations, the event raises much-needed funds for the Health Center’s crucial and innovative programs that support health and wellness and have a huge impact for the young and old in the community.

Program examples include:

· Let’s Get Moving, which helps kids and families stay active and fit;

· CATCH, which closely coordinates care and activities for medically complex children;

· PACE, a Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly, an at-home healthcare service for adults 55+ that enables participants to stay healthy, active, and independent through integrated healthcare and various wellness programs;

· and programs that coordinate care and provide education around HIV/AIDS, like Project Shine.

The event, which was emceed by El Mundo President & CEO Alberto Vasallo, and hosted around 400 guests and featured a vibrant mix of local artists, musicians, ethnic restaurants, as well as the presence of many community, healthcare and business leaders and elected officials, EBNHC’s Board members, staff and leadership.