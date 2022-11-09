City of Revere Affordable Housing Trust Fund Inaugural Meeting Tonight

Special to the Journal

Joe Gravellese, Chair of the Revere Affordable Housing Trust Fund has released the agenda for the inaugural meeting, taking place tonight, November 9, in the City Council Chambers. The meeting will also be streamed on Zoom.

The agenda is as follows:

1) Call to order & roll call of members

2) Chairman’s introduction & brief overview

3) Members’ introductions

4) Guest presentation: Shelly Goehring

• Overview of Affordable Housing Trust Funds, with Shelly Goehring of the Massachusetts Housing Partnership.

>Shelly will describe the responsibilities and role of municipal affordable housing trusts and discuss how other municipalities have used the trust

>Commission members + interested members of the public are encouraged to read MHP’s guidebook on municipal affordable housing trusts: https://www.housingtoolbox.org/writable/files/resources/MAHTGuidebook_2018.pdf

5) Commission members discuss goals and big picture ideas for the AHTF’s work

6) Other business: Any late added agenda items will be addressed here

7) Open Forum (opportunity for the public to address the AHTF either in person or via zoom)

8) Adjournment

How to participate remotely via zoom:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81046594733

Meeting ID: 810 4659 4733

Watch the meeting via RevereTV – www.facebook.com/RevereTV.