Letters to the Editor

On Mid Term Elections 2022

Dear Editor,

The coming elections will determiine whether we continue on our current course or pause to assess our direction for adjustment. There are eight major areas where Democrats and Republicans differ.

Life: Democrats are pro-abortion for any reason. Republicans are pro-life. They believe in the sanctity of life.

Spending: Democrats spend money like it grows on trees, borrowing into the future. Republicans support fiscal responsibility.

Marriage: Democrats support same-sex marriage. Republicans support traditional marriage between a man and women as God designed.

Gender: Democrats promote transgenderism and have expanded this ideology to the young who are not equipped to understand fully the consequences of their decisions. Republicans recognize the God-given genders as male and female, a biological and scientific fact!

Religious Liberty: Democrats are anti-religious liberty, wanting freedom from religion. Republicans are pro-religious liberty, support free exercise of religion where one is not forced to choose between their faith and job.

Education and Parental Rights: Democrats undermine parental rights. Republicans support parental rights.

Crime: Democrats promote soft on crime policies, undermining laws, defund police, open borders thus embolding criminals. Republicans support our laws, the police, and a secure border.

Energy: Democrats support the “green new deal”, elimination of fossil fuels and energy dependecne on foreign nations. Republicans support energy independence and Key-Stone Pipeline that creates more jobs, economic recovery and National Security.

Knowing where each party stands, the choice is obvious. May the “silent majority” make their voices heard this election.

Lucia Hunter

Reasons for Changing Columbus Day

Dear Editor,

In America, elementary students are taught at a young age nationwide that Columbus “discovered” America. They were told he greeted the native tribes warmly as they had. However, that is a lie. In reality Columbus treated the natives horribly. He threatened them to tell him where the gold was and kidnapped them to be used as slaves. Columbus Day should not be celebrated in honor of the “founding” of American lands but to honor the native tribes that had lost their freedom, lives, and culture.

Over 500 hundred years ago, Christopher Columbus made an agreement to bring back the goods and riches he found to Spain. Along with ownership of any new lands he encountered and the title “Admiral of the Sea.” When he reached American lands he and his crew were greeted warmly by the Arawak tribe with gifts. “They willingly traded everything they owned” (Zinn). However, Columbus and his men did not welcome them back warmly. Columbus took “some of them aboard ship as prisoners because he insisted that they guide him to the source of the gold.” (Zinn). They also chose specific natives from the tribe to be kidnapped and sent back to Europe to be used as slaves, since during that time the fixation over slaves was growing. After spending time in America they moved to other lands such as Cuba, the Bahamas, and Hispaniola. There he kidnapped more Natives and brought them back to Europe as well.

When Native Americans were kidnapped to be slaves they were treated horribly, the men were separated from the women in working environments. “The men died in the mines and the women died on the ranches from the same causes, exhaustion, and hunger. And thus was depopulated that island which had been densely populated” (Bartolome de las Casas). The Arawak tribe warmly treated Columbus and his men when they arrived, and yet Columbus decided to kidnap them and use them as slaves. Leaving them hungry, exhausted, and sick from the diseases brought over by the Europeans. Foreign diseases ultimately led to the decimation of the Arawak tribe. Because of slavery, indigenous people have been oppressed for decades. It is not fair for indigenous people who have been discriminated against for standing up for their rights, land, and culture.

October 10, is celebrated as Indigenous Peoples day now, but however, is still celebrated as Columbus day. There is no need for October 10 to remain Columbus Day. Over 10 states have chosen to rename Columbus Day to Indigenous day. The truth is more known now, that Columbus is nowhere close to being a good person that “discovered” America. It is disrespectful to the ancestors of indigenous people who have been hurt, tortured, and oppressed as a result of Columbus and his actions. Of course in history, it would have once been known as Columbus Day, however from here on forward October 10th should remain only known as Indigenous Peoples Day.

Sincerely,

An RHS Student

Reasons Against Changing Columbus Day

Dear Editor,

Why is it that people judge history and its holidays based on standards that have been set today? A holiday like Columbus Day has been controversial lately on whether or not the name should be changed to Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Columbus Day was first celebrated in 1792 for the achievements on expeditions as well as the Italian-American heritage that was presented. I won’t glaze over the fact that Christopher Columbus caused harm and colonization to those Indigenous. But, in no way is this problematic…it’s history.

Most argue that Columbus Day is a holiday that glorifies what he did to Indigenous people. This brings them to the idea of changing the holiday’s name to Indigenous Peoples’ Day in hopes for it to shed light on how they were treated. But, changing the holidays name will in no way change what happened to them. In a New York Times editorial titled “Tearing Down Statues of Columbus Also Tears Down My History,” John M. Viola states, “‘The ‘tearing down of history’ does not change that history.’”, no changes made today will fix the past. So, why have we decided that it’s the right move to solve all historical controversies. Viola also expressed, “‘…I wonder if we as a country can’t find better ways to utilize our history to eradicate racism instead of inciting it. Can’t the monuments and holidays born of our past be reimagined to represent new values for our future?’” Rather than having history make people feel enraged and act against it violently. Statues and the holiday itself can be an outlet for teaching and explaining the true history behind it instead of completely erasing life changing history in America and even the world.

Some might agree with the idea that the holiday name shouldn’t be changed and continued to be taught as intended, while others will oppose the idea and want representation for Indigenous people. But, in the end neither side will get the satisfaction they want. A name change won’t do much, therefore I believe the name shouldn’t be changed. The holiday should just be explained in its entirety from beginning to end what Christopher Columbus had done all the way back in October of 1492.

Sincerely,

An RHS Student