Significant Interest in Revere for General Election

Revere Election Commissioner Paul Fahey said there has been “an increased level of interest” among Revere voters for the Nov. 8 general election.

“A lot of people signed up for vote-by-mail ballots for both (primary and general) elections, but we’ve been getting many applications from people who want to vote in the general election.”

Attorney General Maura Healey and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll are competing for the governor and lieutenant governor’s positions respectively against Geoff Diehl and Leah Allen, who have both previously served in the Mass. House of Representatives. Elections for the other state constitutional officers are also on the ballot. Congresswoman Katherine Clark, who is the assistant speaker of the U.S. House of Representative, is being challenged by Caroline Colarusso in the Fifth Congressional District that includes Revere and Winthrop.

State Reps. Jessica Giannino and Jeff Turco and State Sen. Lydia Edwards are unopposed in their bids for re-election.

RHS Students Are Signing Up To Vote

Supt. of Schools Dr. Dianne Kelly can be proud that many civic-minded Revere High School students registered to vote in the 2022 election.

“We had a voter registration drive at the high school in the spring and we have another one next week (Thursday, Oct. 14),” reported Fahey. “There is a group of students working with one of the [RHS] teachers, and their efforts have increased student registration numbers for the election.”

Fahey said that 16-and-17-year-old students can pre-register to vote, “and once they become 18, they automatically go on the registration rolls.”

Fahey said the voter registration process only takes a few minutes.

Ballot Questions Driving Up the Vote

Commissioner Fahey said that two of the four ballot questions are also bringing out the vote.

“One (Question 1) is the increase in the tax rate for people making over a million dollars,” said Fahey. “That seems to be generating some interest. Question 4 is the referendum about driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants.”

Jack Satter House Residents Will Vote at Point of Pines Yacht Club

Fahey affirmed that residents of the Jack Satter House will again cast their ballots at the Point of Pines Yacht Club (POPYC) in the Nov. 8 election. The Satter House had been a poll location in the past, but the site was changed to POPYC for the state primary in September.

“The City Council approved a home-rule petition and Mayor Arrigo signed the petition to create a sub-precinct for Satter House, but that has to be approved by the Legislature and signed by the governor, so that won’t get done in time for this election, but our hope is that will be in place for the 2023 municipal election,” said Fahey.

There will be early-voting sessions at the Jack Satter House.