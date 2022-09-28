TwiceAsNice Photography Continues To Bring Natural Beauty to Life

By Melissa Moore-Randall

Renee Trichilo and Allison LeBlanc have been friends since childhood, both sharing a love for photography. They brought that love of photography to a new level, opening TwiceAsNice Photography and it continues to be a favorite with new parents and families.

“We decided to create a photography business together as TwiceAsNice Photography when our children were very young. This gave us the opportunity to be stay at home moms while taking advantage of the time to create the business. We started with on-location sessions and traveling to clients’ homes until we got our first studio in Cambridge. Within the year, we moved to Saugus. We love the location and have been there ever since!” said co-owner Renee Trichilo.

While trying to come up with the name of their business, they played around with the words two or duo. They knew they wanted to incorporate the “two” of them. Then they landed on Twice…. And TwiceAsNice Photography was born.

Renee and Allison specialize in photographing newborns, babies, children of all ages, and families. “We love our in-studio sessions, from one hour cake smash sessions, to the fun of holiday mini sessions, to beautiful newborn sessions. Our outdoor sessions are so much fun too! We enjoy the beaches in the summer and gorgeous fall foliage in the fall. The session possibilities are endless!”

Family is very important to both Renee and Allison. Renee has been with her husband for 27 years and is mom to two boys. Allison has been married for 16 years and has three children. ”Our families have been an amazing support system over the years.”

Both Renee and Allison have certificates from Professional Photography programs. Allison graduated from The New England School of Photography and Renee from the Center for Digital Imaging and Arts at Boston University. They have both continued their photography education by attending photography workshops throughout the years.

The love of the newborn sessions will always be at the top of their favorites. “The holiday mini sessions are so much fun! With all our holiday mini sessions, we love creating our sets! From snowy wonderlands in the winter to gorgeous greenery in the spring, we love thinking up new ideas and designs every year! In the spring, we offer mini sessions in the studio with LIVE chicks and bunnies. These have been a favorite of ours since the first year we did them back in 2009! Every year is more fun than the last. Every child comes in so excited to be there and can’t wait for their turn.”

To book a session or see some of their amazing work you can visit their website at www.twiceasnicephotography.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.